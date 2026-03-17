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Mastercard Launches Cross-Border Payments Platform For SMEs In Asia Pacific

ByJolyen

Mar 17, 2026

Mastercard Launches Cross-Border Payments Platform For SMEs In Asia Pacific

Mastercard has launched a new cross-border payments platform designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises expand into international markets.

The solution, called Mastercard Global Commerce Suite for Small Businesses, is powered by Mastercard Move.

The platform is initially available to banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong SAR, with plans to expand to additional markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

Platform Designed For International Trade

Mastercard said the platform allows SMEs to manage multiple aspects of cross-border commerce through a single interface.

Businesses can use the system to handle payments, collections, and expense management without needing multiple financial tools.

The company said the solution aims to simplify international transactions for smaller businesses that often face higher costs and operational complexity when expanding overseas.

Multi-Currency And Payment Features

The platform includes several features designed for international commerce.

SMEs can access multi-currency support using either virtual bank accounts or a single multi-currency card. This allows businesses to manage transactions in different currencies more easily.

The system also provides app-based controls and supports application programming interface connections with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms.

These integrations allow businesses to connect their financial systems directly with online sales channels.

Faster Transfers And Improved Tracking

Mastercard said the platform enables near real-time payouts and payment tracking, giving businesses greater visibility over cross-border transactions.

The company also included security and compliance tools intended to reduce fraud risks and improve regulatory compliance.

Mastercard said the technology aims to reduce friction and lower costs for businesses conducting international trade.

The rollout reflects growing demand from SMEs in the Asia-Pacific region for simpler global payment infrastructure as cross-border digital commerce continues to expand.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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