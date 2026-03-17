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JD.com Launches Joybuy In Europe To Challenge Amazon And Rival Marketplaces

ByJolyen

Mar 17, 2026

JD.com Launches Joybuy In Europe To Challenge Amazon And Rival Marketplaces

JD.com launched its European online shopping platform Joybuy on Monday as the company seeks to expand internationally and compete with major players such as Amazon and Chinese rivals already operating in overseas markets.

The platform debuted in six European markets, including the United Kingdom and Germany, with JD.com focusing on fast delivery speeds and branded products as its main competitive advantages.

Joybuy Focuses On Logistics And Fast Delivery

Unlike competitors such as AliExpress and PDD Holdings’s Temu, which primarily ship products directly from China using third-party sellers, JD.com operates its own warehouses and logistics infrastructure.

This approach allows the company to reduce delivery times by storing inventory closer to customers.

JD said European shoppers could receive same-day delivery on orders placed before 11 a.m. In the U.K., orders over £29 will qualify for free delivery.

The company has already built a large logistics network in China, where it is known for rapid deliveries and for selling international brands through its own retail model.

Brand Stores To Feature Global Consumer Products

The Joybuy platform will include branded storefronts from companies such as L’Oréal Paris and De’Longhi.

These brand stores allow companies to present official products directly within the Joybuy app while maintaining control over their product listings and brand presence.

JD.com said the platform focuses on selling goods that it owns or sources directly from brands, rather than acting purely as a marketplace for third-party merchants.

“We’re a first-party retailer. We’re completely different to every other retailer based on our customer proposition,” said Matthew Nobbs in an interview with CNBC.

Membership Program And Expansion Plans

Joybuy has also introduced a membership service called JoyPlus, priced at £3.99 per month, which provides unlimited free delivery for subscribers.

For comparison, Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month in the United Kingdom.

Nobbs said Joybuy had been operating in a beta testing phase for more than six months before its official launch.

While same-day delivery will initially be limited to certain locations, the company plans to expand its warehouse network across the United Kingdom and other European markets gradually.

According to JD.com, strengthening supply chain and logistics capabilities will remain central to its international expansion strategy.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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