Automatic.co Launches AI Automation Platform to Help Businesses Deploy Agentic AI and Autonomous Workflows

Automatic.co, a new AI automation and agentic workflow platform, today announced its official launch, providing organizations with the tools and technical expertise needed to deploy autonomous AI systems across sales, marketing, finance, operations, and enterprise software environments.

The platform focuses on designing and implementing AI-driven workflows, intelligent agents, and Large Action Models (LAMs) that automate complex operational processes traditionally performed by humans. By integrating directly with existing enterprise software stacks, Automatic.co enables businesses to streamline internal operations, reduce manual workload, and accelerate decision-making across departments.

The launch comes at a time when enterprises are rapidly increasing investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. According to multiple industry studies, AI adoption among businesses has surged in recent years as companies seek ways to automate routine tasks and unlock productivity gains through machine learning and intelligent automation systems.

Automatic.co is built to address a common challenge facing modern organizations: fragmented software ecosystems combined with operational processes that remain heavily dependent on manual coordination between systems. Sales pipelines, marketing operations, financial reporting, and internal communications often rely on disconnected tools that require employees to perform repetitive tasks simply to keep systems synchronized.

Automatic.co aims to eliminate those inefficiencies by implementing AI agents capable of orchestrating workflows across multiple platforms, allowing systems to communicate, analyze information, and execute tasks autonomously.

“Businesses today are overwhelmed by operational complexity,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Most companies run dozens of SaaS tools, yet much of the coordination between those systems still happens manually. With Automatic.co, we’re helping organizations deploy AI agents that can manage workflows end-to-end—reducing operational friction and allowing teams to focus on higher-value work.”

Automatic.co provides a range of services designed to help companies deploy AI automation safely and effectively. These services include automation architecture design, workflow mapping, AI agent deployment, API orchestration, and system integrations across legacy and modern software environments.

Rather than replacing existing software systems, Automatic.co focuses on connecting them through intelligent automation layers that allow data and workflows to move seamlessly between applications.

For example, sales teams can automate lead qualification workflows that pull information from CRM systems, marketing databases, and third-party enrichment tools. Finance teams can deploy automated reporting pipelines that aggregate financial data across accounting systems and operational dashboards. Human resources departments can automate onboarding processes that coordinate documentation, payroll systems, and internal access permissions.

These automation frameworks allow organizations to scale operational capacity without proportionally increasing administrative headcount.

Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer, noted that AI automation is quickly becoming a foundational component of modern business infrastructure.

“AI automation is transitioning from experimental technology to operational necessity,” Edwards said. “Organizations are recognizing that the real power of artificial intelligence lies in orchestrating processes across systems. Automatic.co helps companies transform their technology stack into an integrated operational engine that runs continuously in the background.”

One of the core innovations behind Automatic.co is its focus on agentic AI systems—software agents capable of executing multi-step tasks autonomously based on goals, data inputs, and contextual instructions. These agents can perform actions such as retrieving information, generating reports, triggering workflows, and coordinating multiple software tools without direct human intervention.

Agentic AI represents a major shift from traditional automation tools, which often rely on rigid rule-based scripts. Instead, AI agents can dynamically adapt to changing conditions and execute more sophisticated workflows.

According to Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Sales at DEV.co, the demand for these types of systems has grown rapidly among enterprise clients seeking to modernize operations.

“Companies are moving beyond simple task automation toward fully autonomous workflow systems,” Lamanna said. “What we’re seeing now is the emergence of AI infrastructure that can actually run operational processes. Automatic.co provides a structured path for organizations to deploy these systems responsibly while maintaining control and visibility.”

Early adopters of AI automation technologies have reported significant improvements in productivity and operational efficiency. In many cases, businesses are able to reduce administrative workloads while improving the speed and accuracy of routine processes.

Automatic.co works with organizations across a wide range of industries where operational complexity and data-driven decision making play critical roles. These sectors include financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and enterprise software companies.

In manufacturing environments, automation systems can help coordinate production data, supply chain information, and operational reporting. In financial services, AI agents can automate compliance monitoring and reporting workflows. In marketing and sales organizations, automation systems can streamline lead management, campaign analytics, and customer lifecycle tracking.

By deploying intelligent automation layers on top of existing systems, companies can often unlock operational efficiencies without undertaking expensive and disruptive software migrations.

The launch of Automatic.co also reflects broader trends in enterprise technology, where companies are increasingly seeking AI-first infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale automation and decision-making processes.

As artificial intelligence continues to mature, many analysts believe businesses will shift toward operational models where autonomous systems handle routine workflows while human teams focus on strategic initiatives, innovation, and customer relationships.

Automatic.co aims to help organizations navigate that transition by providing both the technical infrastructure and consulting expertise required to deploy automation systems responsibly.

About Automatic.co

Automatic.co is an AI automation and agentic workflow platform that helps organizations deploy intelligent automation systems across enterprise software environments. The company specializes in designing AI-driven workflows, deploying autonomous agents, and integrating automation frameworks with existing technology stacks to improve operational efficiency and scalability. Automatic.co is part of the DEV.co and LLM.co technology ecosystem, which provides software development, artificial intelligence, and enterprise technology consulting services to organizations worldwide.