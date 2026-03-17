M&A Advisory Platform Releases Travel, Hospitality & Leisure M&A Report Highlighting Strong Deal Activity as Global Travel Demand Surges

MergersAndAcquisitions.net has released its latest industry research report, Travel, Hospitality & Leisure Mergers and Acquisitions, providing an in-depth analysis of deal activity, buyer behavior, and valuation trends across one of the fastest-recovering sectors of the global economy.

The report examines mergers and acquisitions activity across hotels, resorts, tourism operators, cruise-related services, travel platforms, entertainment venues, and experiential leisure brands. It highlights how the resurgence of global travel, combined with shifting consumer preferences toward experiences, is driving renewed acquisition activity across the sector.

As travel demand rebounds and occupancy rates normalize across many markets, investors and strategic acquirers are increasingly targeting scalable hospitality operators, tourism-focused service companies, and travel technology platforms that enable booking, distribution, and customer engagement.

“Travel and leisure businesses have experienced a remarkable recovery over the past several years,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director at MergersAndAcquisitions.net. “Companies that demonstrated resilience during the downturn and built efficient operating models are now seeing significant interest from both private equity investors and strategic buyers looking to expand their presence in a revitalized market.”

Key Findings from the Report

The research highlights several structural drivers fueling transaction activity in the travel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Among the most important factors are rising consumer spending on experiences, continued consolidation among hospitality operators, and the expansion of travel-related digital platforms. Investors are increasingly focused on companies that combine strong brand positioning with scalable operational models and diversified revenue streams.

The report also points to several notable trends shaping deal flow across the industry:

Increased acquisition activity among regional hospitality groups and resort operators

Growing investor interest in experience-based leisure businesses and destination attractions

Continued consolidation in travel services, tour operators, and tourism management companies

Strong demand for technology-enabled travel platforms and booking solutions

Platform expansion strategies among private equity-backed hospitality groups

The combination of recovering demand, strong consumer confidence in travel, and fragmented industry structure has created a favorable environment for both strategic acquisitions and private equity investment.

Valuation Environment

According to the report, travel and hospitality companies with strong brand recognition, high occupancy rates, and scalable operating models continue to command competitive valuations relative to many other consumer-facing industries.

Businesses that have successfully implemented asset-light operating models—such as management agreements, franchise structures, or technology-driven distribution platforms—are particularly attractive to financial buyers seeking growth without significant capital intensity.

“Buyers are looking for hospitality and leisure businesses that have built durable brands and efficient operational platforms,” Schwab added. “Companies with strong customer loyalty, repeat visitation, and diversified booking channels tend to attract the most competitive interest during acquisition processes.”

The report also analyzes several valuation considerations affecting deal pricing, including:

EBITDA multiple ranges across hospitality and leisure subsectors

Differences between asset-heavy real estate-backed hospitality businesses and asset-light service models

The impact of brand equity and customer loyalty on valuation

The role of recurring booking patterns and digital distribution channels

Buyer Landscape

The report identifies three primary buyer groups driving transaction activity in the sector: strategic acquirers, private equity firms, and independent sponsors.

Strategic buyers—including hotel operators, travel service providers, and entertainment companies—are actively pursuing acquisitions that expand geographic reach, strengthen brand portfolios, or enhance operational capabilities.

Private equity firms continue to pursue buy-and-build strategies, often acquiring regional hospitality groups or leisure brands as platforms and then pursuing add-on acquisitions to scale operations and improve margins.

Independent sponsors and family offices are also increasingly active in the sector, targeting niche tourism businesses, regional hospitality operators, and specialized travel services companies that benefit from stable demand and attractive cash flow characteristics.

The fragmented nature of the hospitality and leisure industry provides significant opportunities for consolidation, particularly among regional operators and specialized tourism providers.

Market Drivers Behind Deal Activity

Several macroeconomic and consumer trends are supporting increased merger and acquisition activity across travel and hospitality markets.

The report highlights key drivers including:

The continued recovery of global leisure and business travel

Increasing consumer preference for experiential spending over physical goods

Growth in destination tourism and experience-based attractions

Expansion of travel technology platforms and digital booking ecosystems

The emergence of asset-light hospitality operating models

These trends are reshaping the competitive landscape and creating opportunities for both investors and strategic operators to expand through acquisition.

“Travel has re-emerged as a priority category for consumers worldwide,” said Schwab. “Companies that can deliver differentiated experiences, strong branding, and efficient distribution are attracting attention from buyers who see long-term growth potential in the sector.”

Capital Markets & Financing Trends

The report also examines how capital providers are evaluating travel and hospitality investments as deal activity accelerates.

Lenders and investors are increasingly focusing on companies that demonstrate consistent cash flow, diversified customer bases, and flexible operating models capable of adapting to changing travel patterns.

Asset-backed financing structures remain common for hospitality businesses that own underlying real estate, while asset-light service and technology platforms often rely on traditional leveraged buyout structures supported by strong EBITDA performance.

“As the industry stabilizes, capital markets are becoming more comfortable underwriting travel and hospitality businesses again,” said Schwab. “Investors recognize that well-positioned companies in this sector can deliver durable long-term growth as global travel continues to expand.”

About the Report

The Travel, Hospitality & Leisure Mergers and Acquisitions report is part of an ongoing research series from MergersAndAcquisitions.net examining transaction activity across key industries including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products, and professional services.

The report provides insights into recent deal activity, buyer behavior, valuation trends, and capital markets dynamics shaping mergers and acquisitions in the travel and hospitality sector.

The full report is available at:

https://mergersandacquisitions.net/insights/travel-hospitality-leisure-mergers-and-acquisitions

About MergersAndAcquisitions.net

MergersAndAcquisitions.net is a middle-market M&A advisory platform providing sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, capital formation, and market intelligence. The firm works with founders, private equity firms, independent sponsors, and strategic acquirers across a wide range of industries.

Through its industry research reports and transaction advisory services, the platform provides insight into market trends, valuation dynamics, and strategic opportunities shaping mergers and acquisitions in the middle market.