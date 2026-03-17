Circles.Life launches Zerofy Cashback Card with Airwallex and Visa, offering zero conditions and unlimited instant cashbacks worldwide

Amplifying its best-in-class cashback program, Circles.Life today announced the launch of the Circles Zerofy Cashback Card, in partnership with Airwallex and Visa, two of the world’s most trusted financial services companies.

In late 2025, Circles.Life launched Zerofy, a highly innovative cashback program for its telco subscribers, offering uncapped cashback every time they shop on popular apps like Shopee, Lazada, Foodpanda, Trip.com, TikTok Shop and more. The Zerofy cashback program is seamlessly integrated with these apps, allowing users to earn exclusive upsized cashback on top of any existing in-app discounts – without vouchers, coupon codes or manual activation.

The program has been a massive success for Circles.Life, with users earning over $1,000 in cashback every month. This frictionless cashback experience has translated into stronger customer loyalty, delivering a 30 points increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the last quarter.

Building on this momentum, Circles.Life is now expanding Zerofy beyond selected apps with the launch of the Circles Zerofy Cashback Card, extending cashback benefits to all payments, apps and brands – anywhere in the world.

While there are many choices in the Singapore market for cashback, miles and rewards cards, most come with hidden terms, minimum spend requirements, cashback caps, fees or long waiting periods. In contrast, the Circles Zerofy Cashback Card is designed around what users actually want:

Instant cashback on all purchases

No minimum spend, no cashback caps

No FX fees, can earn cashback on overseas spend too

No category restrictions ( more details vailable at https://circlesasiasupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/54790617987097-What-is-the-Circles-Zerofy-Cashback-Card )

The card also doubles as a best-in-class travel and forex card, offering competitive exchange rates on international spend with zero FX fees. Subscribers can activate their Zerofy Cashback Card instantly via the Circles.Life app and securely manage card controls, balances and transactions in one place.

“The Zerofy Cashback Card is unlike anything in the Singapore market, a cashback experience with zero conditions that fits right into how our users already live, whether it’s their morning coffee, daily commute, or weekend shopping. The response from early adopters has been incredible, and we’re seeing real momentum as new subscribers sign up to get access. Powered by our partnership with Airwallex, this is what Circles.Life is all about, going beyond connectivity to make everyday life genuinely more rewarding.” shared Hashim Muntazar, General Manager, Circles Life Singapore.

With Airwallex’s infrastructure embedded into the Circles Zerofy Cashback Card, users get access to a multi-currency card from day one, enjoy lower FX fees when spending overseas, and benefit from instant cashback settlement – all while spending seamlessly across 70+ currencies and markets worldwide.

Powered by Visa and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the card offers high standards of security, reliability and global acceptance for both domestic and international spending.

“Circles Zerofy Cashback Card shows what’s possible when financial services are embedded directly into platforms consumers already use every day. We’re excited to support Circles as they expand beyond connectivity into financial services, using a global financial infrastructure that’s designed to scale securely and seamlessly from day one,” said Arnold Chan, General Manager, Asia-Pacific at Airwallex.

Circles and Airwallex plan to expand the portfolio of digital financial services available to Circles.Life subscribers in the coming months, exploring additional embedded financial services that can further simplify how subscribers pay, spend and manage money globally.

Since launching as Singapore’s first digital telco, Circles.Life has consistently pushed the boundaries of how connectivity can power modern digital lifestyles. With the Zerofy Cashback Card, Circles.Life seamlessly blends commerce, connectivity and financial services, enabling customers to access best-in-class financial products instantly as part of their mobile onboarding and eKYC journey. This is made possible through its integration with Airwallex, which provides the global financial infrastructure required to launch, scale and evolve digital financial services across markets.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Besides its SaaS business, Circles operates three other distinct businesses. One of which is Circles.Life , a wholly-owned digital lifestyle telco brand based in Singapore, Circles.Life is powered by Circles’ SaaS platform and pioneering go-to-market strategies. It is the digital market leader in Singapore and has won numerous awards for marketing, customer service, and innovative product offerings beyond connectivity.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is an AI native global financial platform for modern businesses. We are building the future of global banking for a borderless, real-time, intelligent economy.

More than 200,000 companies worldwide – from startups to public enterprises – use Airwallex to manage their global banking and financial operations, or to build and monetise their own financial products using Airwallex infrastructure.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex holds 80 licenses across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, forming one of the most comprehensive financial infrastructures in the world. This regulated backbone powers Airwallex products at global scale, including: payment acceptance, billing, global accounts, corporate cards, and spend management.

The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore with over 2,000 employees across 26 offices. Learn more at www.airwallex.com.