SEC.co Partners with Automatic.co to Launch AI-Powered Security Automation Platform

SEC.co, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and risk management services, today announced a strategic partnership with Automatic.co, an advanced AI automation platform, to deliver a next-generation security automation solution designed to help organizations proactively manage cyber threats while reducing operational burden.

The partnership combines SEC.co’s deep expertise in security intelligence, threat detection, and compliance with Automatic.co’s agentic AI and workflow automation capabilities. The result is an integrated platform that enables businesses to automate critical security functions—including threat identification, incident response, and compliance monitoring—without the need for extensive manual intervention.

As cyber threats continue to grow in both frequency and sophistication, organizations are increasingly challenged by fragmented tools, alert fatigue, and resource constraints. Traditional security models often rely heavily on manual processes, slowing response times and increasing risk exposure. The SEC.co and Automatic.co partnership directly addresses these challenges by introducing automation-first security operations powered by artificial intelligence.

“Security is no longer just about detection—it’s about speed, precision, and the ability to act in real time,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer within the SEC.co ecosystem. “By integrating with Automatic.co, we’re giving organizations the ability to move beyond reactive security models and toward fully automated, intelligent systems that can identify and neutralize threats before they escalate.”

At the core of the joint offering is a unified platform that ingests data from across an organization’s infrastructure—including endpoints, cloud environments, and network systems—and applies AI-driven analysis to detect anomalies and prioritize threats. Once identified, the system can trigger automated response workflows, reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) while ensuring consistency across security operations.

Key capabilities of the platform include automated threat triage, real-time monitoring and alerting, AI-driven incident response workflows, and built-in compliance automation for standards such as SOC 2 and ISO frameworks. By orchestrating these functions into a cohesive system, organizations can eliminate redundant tools and streamline their security architecture.

“Organizations are entering a new phase where AI is fundamentally reshaping how infrastructure is managed and secured,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “This partnership reflects a broader shift toward autonomous systems—where security platforms don’t just surface problems, but actively resolve them. That’s a significant leap forward from where most companies are today.”

The solution is designed to support a wide range of industries, including SaaS providers, financial services firms, healthcare organizations, and digital agencies managing client infrastructure. For mid-market and enterprise businesses in particular, the platform offers a scalable way to maintain robust security coverage without the need to significantly expand internal security teams.

Early use cases have demonstrated meaningful operational improvements, including continuous 24/7 monitoring, standardized incident response protocols, and a substantial reduction in manual security workload. By automating routine tasks such as log analysis, alert validation, and remediation workflows, organizations can reallocate internal resources toward higher-value strategic initiatives.

Unlike traditional security tools that focus solely on detection and alerting, the SEC.co and Automatic.co platform emphasizes action. The system is built around the concept of “agentic security workflows,” where AI-driven agents continuously monitor environments, make decisions based on real-time data, and execute predefined or adaptive response strategies.

This approach represents a departure from legacy security models, which often depend on human intervention at every stage of the response process. By embedding automation directly into the operational layer, the platform enables organizations to reduce response latency, minimize human error, and maintain a consistent security posture across complex environments.

The platform is available immediately and can be deployed as a managed service, a standalone SaaS solution, or a custom-integrated system tailored to enterprise infrastructure. SEC.co and Automatic.co are also offering guided onboarding and consultation services to help organizations assess their current security posture and implement automation strategies aligned with their risk profile.

Businesses interested in learning more about the platform or scheduling a demonstration can visit SEC.co or Automatic.co for additional information.

About SEC.co

SEC.co is a cybersecurity platform focused on helping organizations identify, manage, and mitigate digital risk. The company provides solutions spanning threat detection, compliance automation, and security strategy, enabling businesses to operate with greater confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About Automatic.co

Automatic.co is an AI-powered automation platform that enables organizations to build and deploy intelligent workflows across their operations. With a focus on agentic AI systems and enterprise orchestration, Automatic.co helps businesses streamline processes, reduce manual effort, and unlock new levels of operational efficiency.