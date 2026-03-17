Konstruction Group Inc. Surpasses 500 Projects Across the Greater Toronto Area

Ontario’s residential construction sector faces mounting pressure to deliver housing faster under the province’s More Homes Built Faster Act (Bill 23). Against this backdrop, Konstruction Group Inc. has completed more than 500 projects across the Greater Toronto Area since its founding in 2011, delivering framing, structural steel, insulation, and drywall under a single contract.

While most construction companies subcontract each trade to a different crew, Konstruction Group operates with 45+ in-house tradespeople who execute three sequential construction phases, structural framing, insulation, and drywall finishing, without the scheduling gaps, miscommunication, and accountability gaps that plague multi-subcontractor projects.

“We built this company to eliminate that problem. One team, one standard, one point of accountability from the frame to paint-ready walls,” said Fadi Mamar, co-founder of Konstruction Group and engineering graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University.

The company’s portfolio spans custom homes, townhouse developments exceeding 100,000 square feet, multiplexes built under Ontario’s evolving housing policies, and garden suites, a housing type legalized across the province through Bill 23. Notable projects include a 100,000 sq ft townhouse development on Victoria Park Avenue, a 20,000 sq ft custom estate in Markham featuring 20-foot ceilings and steel moment frames, and a six-storey multiplex currently under construction on Broadview Avenue in Toronto.

Konstruction Group also maintains an in-house structural steel and welding division with CWB (Canadian Welding Bureau) certification, as well as an engineering services team that produces shop drawings and construction takeoffs. The company carries $10 million in liability insurance, WSIB coverage for all workers, and offers a one-year workmanship warranty.

The multi-trade approach has proven particularly effective for the multiplex and garden suite construction that Bill 23 incentivizes. These projects require tight coordination between structural framing, fire-rated assemblies, insulation for energy code compliance, and drywall finishing, all on compressed timelines.

“Builders are under pressure to deliver more housing units faster. When one contractor handles framing through drywall, you eliminate weeks of scheduling coordination,” said Tomas Hladik, co-founder and project manager. “On a typical multiplex, our model saves two to four weeks compared to the traditional three-subcontractor approach.”

The firm currently serves 22 municipalities across the GTA.