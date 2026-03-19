Author Sarah Barry Explores How Retirement Is Being Rewritten for a Longer, More Purposeful Life

Retirement Is Being Rewritten

For much of the 20th century, retirement followed a predictable script: decades of work, followed by a period of rest. It was widely understood as a gradual slowing down, a reward for endurance and consistency.

That script no longer reflects reality.

With longer life expectancy, improved health spans, and evolving attitudes toward work, retirement is increasingly becoming a phase of recalibration rather than retreat. Many professionals can now expect to live 20 or even 30 years beyond full-time employment. The question is no longer simply whether they can afford to retire, but how they want to live.

Author and Life Transition & Retirement Coach Sarah Barry believes this shift requires a broader conversation.

“We’ve inherited a model of retirement designed for shorter lifespans and clearer endings,” Barry says. “Today, people are healthier, more experienced, and often still ambitious. Stopping completely isn’t always the goal. Redefining contribution is.”

Industry Recognition Reflects Growing Demand

Recent industry recognition has highlighted Barry’s work in the retirement coaching space, particularly her focus on non-financial aspects of transition.

Coaching Your Life was recognised in the Business Excellence Awards 2026 by Acquisition International, receiving Best Non-Financial Retirement Coaching Specialists 2026 and a Client Service Excellence Award 2026 . The awards programme recognises businesses across sectors for operational performance and client-focused delivery.

In addition, Barry was named Best Life Coach for Retirement Transformation of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews, reflecting her work with individuals navigating significant life transitions.

These recognitions come at a time when demand for guidance around retirement is expanding beyond traditional financial planning, with increasing attention on emotional readiness, identity, and long-term engagement.

Beyond the Old Model

Rather than viewing retirement as a fixed endpoint, Barry describes it as a structural transition, one that invites experimentation. Some individuals pursue advisory roles, portfolio careers, creative ventures, or part-time work. Others invest in community leadership, learning, or long-delayed interests.

The common thread is not escape, but intentionality.

In her earlier book, 9 Habits of Happy Retirees, which recently received recognition within the retirement coaching space, Barry explored the non-financial foundations of wellbeing beyond full-time work, including connection, rhythm, contribution, and clarity.

Her more recent work, The Golden Gap Year, expands this perspective by encouraging individuals to treat the early stage of retirement as a deliberate bridge rather than an abrupt leap. Instead of rushing into activity, she suggests creating space to reassess identity and direction.

“Longevity changes the equation,” Barry explains. “If you may live well into your 80s or 90s, retirement isn’t a short epilogue. It’s a substantial chapter. That requires design.”

Freedom and Structure

Barry cautions against replacing one form of busyness with another. While freedom is often celebrated as the ultimate reward of retirement, she notes that the complete absence of structure can feel destabilising after decades of professional rhythm.

“The goal isn’t to stay busy,” she says. “It’s to stay engaged in ways that feel aligned.”

As conversations around aging continue to evolve, retirement is becoming less about stepping aside and more about recalibrating. The generation entering retirement now is not seeking invisibility. It is seeking agency.

About Sarah Barry

Sarah Barry is an Author and Life Transition & Retirement Coach. Alongside her senior leadership role, she works with individuals navigating retirement and other significant life transitions. She writes regularly on identity, longevity, and purposeful living at LearnThinkGrow.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Barry

Email: hello@sarahbarry.com

Facebook: The Retirement Coach

Website: www.sarahbarry.com