iSquared Yoga Announces Vibrant New Bikram Pastel Collection

A Vibrant Vision Realized

iSquared Yoga, founded in 2023 by seasoned yoga teacher Jimmy Lau-Reiter, has emerged as a distinctive voice in the yoga wear industry. With over two decades of personal practice and teaching, Lau-Reiter recognized a gap in the market for colorful, functional apparel that truly reflects the energy of yoga. From the beginning, iSquared Yoga was designed to celebrate individuality while maintaining the comfort and flexibility required for daily practice.

The brand challenges conventional standards in yoga wear, offering designs that are expressive, innovative, and rooted in quality craftsmanship. Each product is handmade to order, emphasizing both durability and aesthetic vibrancy. The commitment to slow fashion ensures longevity in a market often dominated by mass-produced alternatives.

Founder’s Inspiration

“Yoga is about energy, balance, and connection. My goal was to create gear that embodies that spirit visually and physically,” says Jimmy Lau-Reiter. Dissatisfied with the limited options available, particularly for men, Lau-Reiter launched iSquared Yoga to provide garments that complement the dynamic nature of the practice.

The brand’s approach integrates thoughtful designs and bold color choices, allowing practitioners to express themselves beyond functionality. This philosophy resonates with a growing community of yogis seeking apparel that reflects both their personality and their dedication to practice.

Recognized for Excellence

iSquared Yoga’s commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement has been formally recognized. In 2026, the brand was awarded Best Hot Yoga Wear by Best of Best Review, a prestigious acknowledgment of companies demonstrating authentic leadership and impact within their industries. This honor highlights iSquared Yoga’s ability to blend functional design, vibrant aesthetics, and practitioner-focused performance, cementing its reputation as a leader in premium hot yoga apparel worldwide.

The iSquared Yoga Community

Central to the brand’s identity is the “iSquared Yogis” network. Lau-Reiter prioritizes community engagement, celebrating the achievements of practitioners worldwide. The brand’s Instagram highlights individuals who embody the spirit of iSquared Yoga, fostering connection and encouragement among members.

Featured athletes include Jordan Lydia, a three-time silver medalist at the USA Yoga Championship and bronze medalist at the World Yoga Championship 2025, as well as Jasmine Nash from Canada. These connections demonstrate the brand’s commitment to celebrating diversity and accomplishment within the yoga community.

Breakthrough Collection: Bikram Series

In June 2025, iSquared Yoga introduced its Bikram series, designed specifically for the unique requirements of Bikram yoga practitioners. The series quickly garnered attention for its precise fit, vibrant patterns, and functional design, solidifying the brand’s position in the competitive yoga apparel market.

The Bikram Pastel collection, the latest release, features a soft, luminous palette designed to bring energy and calm simultaneously. It follows the successful Bikram Ember collection, released in fall 2025, which balanced boldness with sophistication. Bikram Pastel appeals to both long-time fans and new customers seeking a unique yoga wear experience that blends style, comfort, and high-performance function.

Craftsmanship and Sustainability

iSquared Yoga emphasizes handmade production and premium fabrics. The brand maintains strict attention to detail, ensuring each item offers both comfort and longevity. By advocating slow fashion, iSquared Yoga contributes to a more sustainable industry approach, reducing waste and promoting lasting products for practitioners.

Lau-Reiter explains, “Each piece of iSquared Yoga apparel is crafted to feel empowering. We want our yogis to move freely and confidently, reflecting their individuality both on and off the mat.”

Expanding Global Reach

The iSquared Yoga community continues to grow internationally. Prominent members include Katie Wiskow from Ripon, California, and Keila Velon, Bikram yoga instructor for Penelope Cruz in Madrid, Spain. The brand’s inclusive approach fosters connections among practitioners of all levels, emphasizing shared growth and support across geographic boundaries.

Why iSquared Yoga Stands Out

With a combination of vibrant designs, handmade craftsmanship, and community focus, iSquared Yoga differentiates itself from traditional yoga wear brands. It offers a platform for practitioners to feel confident, empowered, and visually expressive in their practice.

The brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement has redefined expectations for yoga apparel. iSquared Yoga continues to provide alternatives that are as dynamic as the individuals who wear them.

About iSquared Yoga

Founded in 2023 by Jimmy Lau-Reiter, iSquared Yoga produces high-quality, handmade yoga apparel designed for practitioners seeking both functionality and self-expression. The brand emphasizes bold designs, craftsmanship, and a vibrant global community of yogis, particularly catering to enthusiasts of hot yoga and high-tech yoga wear.

Media Contact

Jimmy Lau-Reiter

iSquared Yoga

Founder

Email: info@isquaredyoga.com

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