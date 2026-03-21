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Miovision and 451 Research Report Finds North American Transportation Agencies at a Tipping Point for AI and Intelligent Mobility Adoption

ByEthan Lin

Mar 21, 2026

Miovision, a global leader in intelligent mobility with over 20 years of experience and more than 5,000 customers across 68 countries, has released The State of Intelligent Mobility in 2026, a Pathfinder Paper authored by 451 Research. Published in February 2026, the intelligent mobility report reveals where North American transportation agencies stand on digital transformation and AI adoption, and what it will take to close the gap.

“Intelligent mobility means a connected ecosystem of technologies driving improvements in efficiency, productivity, and safety, orchestrating everything into one single operation and solution.” — Kurtis McBride, CEO, Miovision

What the Data Shows

The 451 Research findings paint a clear picture of a sector moving forward, but unevenly:

  • 38% of North American government agencies are in the mid-stage of digital transformation, planning strategies, but not yet in full execution
  • 24% have no formal digital transformation plans in place
  • 24% of government agencies have already scaled AI to production
  • 38% are currently running AI in proof-of-concept
  • 54% rely on federal grants or subsidies as their primary funding source for smart city initiatives

Why Cities Cannot Afford to Wait

The case for action is urgent. More than 40,000 people die in traffic crashes in the United States and Canada each year, making road safety one of the most pressing public health challenges in North America. At the same time, cities face growing pressure from rising pedestrian and cyclist activity, larger vehicles, expanding urban populations, aging infrastructure, and the imminent arrival of autonomous vehicles on public roads.

“The technology is ready. The biggest barrier for cities today is change management.” — Lyne Jacques, Chief Revenue Officer, Miovision

Built for Every Stakeholder in the City

Miovision’s intelligent mobility platform supports traffic engineers, transit agencies, emergency responders, fleet operators, pedestrians, cyclists, and OEMs through a single, open, secure, and interoperable system. The company has performed over 1.5 million traffic studies, operates the largest traffic study dataset in the world, powering its machine learning AI cameras, and recently launched Mateo, the first generative AI assistant built for transportation professionals.

For agencies navigating funding, Miovision offers a dedicated transportation grant guide to help cities align intelligent mobility investments with USDOT and federal funding programs. With 54% of agencies leaning on federal grants, knowing how to access that funding is increasingly a competitive advantage.

The State of Intelligent Mobility in 2026 is available for download at the Miovision website.

About Miovision

Miovision provides industry-leading intelligent mobility solutions for traffic data collection and management, helping cities build smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation networks. Founded in 2005, the company serves transportation agencies across North America, Europe, and Latin America with AI-powered analytics and cloud-based traffic management tools. For more information, visit miovision.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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