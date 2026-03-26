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Amazon Acquires Fauna Robotics To Expand Home Humanoid Robot Ambitions

ByJolyen

Mar 26, 2026

Amazon Acquires Fauna Robotics To Expand Home Humanoid Robot Ambitions

Amazon has confirmed it has acquired Fauna Robotics, a two-year-old startup founded by former engineers from Meta and Google.

The deal, first reported by Bloomberg, did not disclose financial terms. Fauna’s employees, including its founders, will join Amazon in New York City.

Focus On Home Humanoid Robotics

Fauna Robotics has been developing kid-sized humanoid robots designed for use in the home.

Its first product, a bipedal robot named Sprout robot, weighs about 59 pounds and was shipped earlier this year to selected research and development partners.

Amazon said it is interested in Fauna’s vision of building robots that are “capable, safe, and fun” for everyday use.

The acquisition suggests Amazon is continuing to explore consumer-facing robotics beyond warehouses and logistics.

Strategic Fit With Amazon’s Robotics And Devices

Amazon highlighted its existing robotics expertise and experience in home devices as key advantages in developing new products.

The company already has a presence in the home through devices like smart speakers and other connected technologies, and this move could signal deeper integration of robotics into everyday consumer environments.

Second Robotics Acquisition This Month

This marks Amazon’s second robotics-related acquisition in March.

Earlier, the company confirmed it had acquired Rivr, a Zurich-based firm known for its stair-climbing delivery robots.

Like the Fauna deal, financial details of the Rivr acquisition were not disclosed.

Growing Push Into Robotics Innovation

Amazon’s latest moves reflect a broader push into robotics innovation, particularly as tech companies explore new applications of AI and automation in both logistics and consumer settings.

By bringing in startups like Fauna Robotics, Amazon appears to be positioning itself to develop next-generation robots that could eventually operate inside homes, assisting with daily tasks or offering new forms of interaction.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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