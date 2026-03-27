Los Angeles Jury Awards $6 Million In Landmark Case Against Meta And YouTube Over Youth Addiction Claims

A Los Angeles jury has awarded $6 million in damages to a 20-year-old woman after finding that Meta and Google, through its ownership of YouTube, intentionally designed platforms that contributed to her childhood addiction to social media and harmed her mental health.

The verdict is among the first of its kind and comes as similar lawsuits involving social media companies continue to move through U.S. courts.

Jury Finds Intentional Design And Assigns Damages

Jurors determined that the companies “acted with malice, oppression, or fraud,” awarding $3 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages.

Meta is responsible for 70% of the total award, while Google is responsible for the remaining 30%.

Both companies said they disagree with the decision and plan to appeal. Meta stated that teen mental health is complex and cannot be attributed to a single platform, while Google said the case mischaracterizes YouTube.

Case Focused On Early Exposure And Platform Use

The plaintiff, identified as Kaley, testified that she began using Instagram at age nine and YouTube at age six, without being prevented from accessing the platforms due to her age.

She said her usage increased significantly over time, affecting her engagement with family and contributing to anxiety, depression, and body image concerns.

Kaley reported being diagnosed with body dysmorphia and described early exposure to features such as image filters that altered facial appearance.

Her legal team argued that product features like infinite scroll were designed to encourage prolonged use and that companies targeted younger users due to long-term engagement potential.

Testimony And Company Response

During testimony, Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that underage users had accessed the company’s platforms, stating he had wanted faster progress in identifying users under 13.

Adam Mosseri described extended use of the platform by teenagers as “problematic” but did not classify it as addiction when presented with usage data in the case.

The trial focused largely on Meta’s platforms, though YouTube was also included as a defendant.

Related Cases And Broader Legal Context

Snap and TikTok were initially named in the lawsuit but reached undisclosed settlements before trial.

The verdict follows a separate jury decision in New Mexico that found Meta liable for exposing children to harmful content and interactions.

Additional lawsuits involving allegations of harm to minors are ongoing, including a case scheduled to begin in California federal court in June.

The Los Angeles decision is expected to influence similar claims currently being pursued against social media platforms.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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