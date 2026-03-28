UK Regulator Probes Just Eat Autotrader And Others Over Fake Online Reviews

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into several major companies, including Just Eat and Autotrader, over concerns about fake and misleading online reviews.

The probe, led by the Competition and Markets Authority, will also examine Dignity, Feefo, and Pasta Evangelists. The regulator said it is assessing whether these firms have breached consumer protection laws.

Focus Of The Investigation

The CMA said the inquiry will examine how companies collect, moderate, and present reviews to customers. It is looking into whether businesses may have distorted consumer feedback or failed to provide an accurate representation of customer experiences.

According to the regulator, Feefo and Autotrader are being reviewed over whether they excluded negative reviews, potentially preventing consumers from seeing a complete picture. Just Eat is being investigated over whether its rating system inflated scores for certain restaurants and grocers.

Dignity is under scrutiny for allegedly encouraging staff to post positive reviews about its cremation services, while Pasta Evangelists is being examined over whether it offered discounts in exchange for five-star reviews without disclosing the incentive.

Companies Respond To CMA Inquiry

All five companies said they are cooperating with the investigation. Just Eat said it is working to ensure its review systems are clear and transparent, while Feefo said it is engaging with the regulator to demonstrate its moderation processes.

Autotrader said it would cooperate fully, and Pasta Evangelists stated it is committed to complying with consumer law. Dignity said it takes the CMA’s concerns seriously.

The CMA said it has not yet reached any conclusions on whether any laws have been broken.

Rising Concerns Over Fake Reviews

Online reviews influence billions of pounds in consumer spending each year, but concerns about their reliability persist. CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said misleading reviews undermine trust, particularly as households face financial pressure.

Research from TruthEngine suggests that around half of online reviews may be fake.

Recent cases have highlighted the issue beyond major platforms. In 2024, a UK restaurant chain reported being targeted by criminals who threatened to post fake negative reviews unless paid.

New Enforcement Powers And Industry Context

The CMA now has expanded powers, introduced in April last year, allowing it to fine companies for breaches of consumer law without court proceedings.

Sue Davies said enforcement will be key, calling on the regulator to use its powers where necessary.

Tom Smith noted that large technology firms such as Amazon and Google have previously faced similar allegations but resolved them through commitments rather than formal rulings. Both companies agreed in 2025 to update their processes to address fake reviews.

Guidance For Consumers

The CMA has also issued advice to help consumers identify unreliable reviews. It recommends reading full reviews rather than relying solely on star ratings, checking multiple platforms, and being cautious of overly polished or AI-generated content.

The regulator added that mid-range ratings, such as three or four stars, are less likely to be manipulated and may provide more balanced feedback.

Featured image credits: Asen Marketing

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