Island Way Pools Announces Expansion as Tampa Bay Custom Pool Leader

A Boutique Builder Evolves Into a Regional Force

Island Way Pools has announced its continued growth across the Tampa Bay region, marking its transition from a boutique custom pool builder in Clearwater Beach into a recognized leader competing with larger corporate firms. The company’s expansion reflects increasing demand for high quality, design-forward outdoor living spaces that integrate seamlessly with Florida’s coastal and inland environments.

Founded with a focus on craftsmanship and tailored client experiences, Island Way Pools has steadily scaled its operations while maintaining its original commitment to custom design. The company’s projects now span a wide range of residential properties, including waterfront estates, inland homes, and structurally complex builds that require advanced engineering solutions.

This evolution signals a broader shift within the regional construction market, where homeowners are prioritizing both aesthetics and durability in outdoor investments. Island Way Pools’ ability to deliver both has positioned it as a notable competitor in the Florida pool construction industry.

Engineering Ambition Meets Creative Design

A defining feature of Island Way Pools’ portfolio is its focus on technically challenging builds. The company has developed expertise in infinity edge pools and perimeter overflow systems, both of which demand precise engineering and execution. These designs create seamless visual effects that blend water with surrounding landscapes, particularly along coastal properties.

In 2025, the company completed a second story pool installation in Clearwater Beach, constructed on elevated columns. This project highlights Island Way Pools’ ability to execute unconventional designs that push the boundaries of traditional pool construction.

Such builds require coordination across structural engineering, excavation, and finishing disciplines. By maintaining control over each phase of development, the company ensures consistency in both safety and visual outcome. This integrated approach has become a key differentiator in a competitive market where outsourcing often introduces variability.

Operational Control Driving Efficiency and Quality

Island Way Pools attributes much of its growth to its ownership of core construction equipment, including dump trucks and excavation machinery. This operational model reduces reliance on third party contractors, allowing the company to manage timelines more effectively while maintaining quality standards.

The ability to control excavation and material handling internally enables faster project turnaround times and more predictable scheduling. It also allows for cost efficiencies that can be passed on to clients without compromising craftsmanship.

As demand for custom outdoor spaces continues to rise in Florida, this vertically integrated approach provides Island Way Pools with a scalable framework for expansion. The company has reported increased project capacity while maintaining attention to detail across builds.

Community Impact Through Purpose Driven Building

Beyond its commercial growth, Island Way Pools has introduced a community initiative aimed at giving back to local residents. The program selects a deserving family each cycle to receive a custom built swimming pool at no cost.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to community engagement and reinforces the company’s presence within the Tampa Bay area. By combining professional expertise with charitable efforts, Island Way Pools is contributing to both the physical and social landscape of the region.

A company spokesperson stated, “We believe that building pools goes beyond construction. It is about creating spaces where families connect and memories are made. Giving back through our initiative allows us to extend that impact to those who may not otherwise have the opportunity.”

Client Experience as a Core Differentiator

Despite its expansion, Island Way Pools continues to emphasize a personalized client experience. Each project begins with a custom design process tailored to the homeowner’s vision, property conditions, and lifestyle preferences.

The company’s approach integrates design consultation, engineering assessment, and construction planning into a streamlined workflow. This ensures that clients remain informed and involved throughout the process while minimizing delays or unexpected changes.

Visual documentation of completed projects, available through the company’s website, showcases a range of styles and complexities. These examples serve as both inspiration and proof of execution, reinforcing the company’s reputation for delivering visually striking results.

Positioning Within a Competitive Market

The Tampa Bay area has seen increased competition in the pool construction sector, with both local builders and national firms expanding their presence. Island Way Pools’ growth reflects its ability to navigate this landscape by combining operational efficiency with design innovation.

Its transition from a boutique builder to a larger market participant has not diminished its focus on customization. Instead, the company has leveraged its scale to enhance service delivery while maintaining the distinct qualities that initially defined its brand.

As Florida continues to attract new residents and investment in residential development, the demand for outdoor living enhancements is expected to remain strong. Island Way Pools is positioned to meet this demand through continued innovation, operational control, and community engagement.

About Island Way Pools

Island Way Pools is a Florida based custom pool builder specializing in luxury residential swimming pools and outdoor living environments. Originally established in Clearwater Beach, the company has expanded throughout the Tampa Bay region, delivering complex waterfront and inland projects. Known for its expertise in infinity edge and perimeter overflow pools, Island Way Pools combines engineering precision with creative design to bring custom backyard visions to life.

Media Contact

Justin Hidalgo

Licensed Builder, Island Way Pools

Email: info@islandwaypools.net

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