​Stay Viral TikTok Agency Drives $20 Million TikTok Shop Growth With Creator Training Program

Stay Viral, co-founded by e-commerce entrepreneur Ryan Rigney and 23-year-old content creator Michael, has emerged as one of the top agencies on TikTok—facilitating over $20 million in tracked TikTok Shop sales, training more than 3,000 creators, and generating over $500,000 per month in revenue for partner brands through the TikTok Agency Partner program.

The origin story of Stay Viral reads like an unlikely partnership. Ryan Rigney, an e-commerce founder who had already generated over $50 million in online sales, was running Maju Superfoods—a premium natural supplement brand doing $600K to over $1 million per month across Amazon and Shopify. Michael, a 23-year-old content creator with over one billion views across social media, was producing standout affiliate content for Maju. The two met in San Diego, recognized complementary strengths, and co-founded Stay Viral without outside funding or investors.

The result is one of the top agencies on TikTok. Stay Viral has facilitated more than $20 million in tracked sales, trained over 3,000 members through its structured six-step creator roadmap, and manages creator campaigns for some of TikTok’s top-performing brands—including Physicians Choice, Dude Wipes, and JiYu Skincare. Through the TikTok Agency Partner (TAP) program, the company is generating over $500,000 per month in revenue for partner brands, and says it is just getting started.

“We entered the TikTok Shop affiliate space before it became mainstream,” said Michael. “Our model is merit-based. Students complete a structured content output requirement before they unlock access to premium brand partnerships. That creates a vetted creator pipeline that brands can actually rely on.”

“Michael had an incredible feel for what makes content convert on TikTok Shop, and I had spent years building the business systems and brand relationships that could turn that into something scalable,” said Rigney. “When we met in San Diego, it clicked immediately. We weren’t just aligned on the vision—we had the complementary skill sets to actually execute it.”

The Stay Viral ecosystem spans three interconnected businesses. Its coaching program takes complete beginners through a structured curriculum designed to produce brand-ready creators. Its agency division connects top-performing graduates with brand campaigns, creating a closedloop talent development system that delivers measurable, creator-driven revenue at scale. And its proprietary mobile app features a brand marketplace built exclusively for creators, streamlining the connection between vetted affiliates and consumer brands seeking highconverting content.

Rigney brings operational sophistication, proven e-commerce scale, and a legal background from his time practicing in California to the partnership. Prior to Stay Viral, he built Maju Superfoods into one of the top-performing natural supplement brands on Amazon, with products spanning black seed oil, oregano oil, sea moss, and moringa. That brand’s success in affiliatedriven content marketing became the proving ground for the Stay Viral model. Michael brings content creation instincts and community influence—having generated over $250,000 in personal e-commerce revenue and accumulated more than one billion views across social media platforms, all while attending college full-time in Northern California.

Stay Viral operates one of the largest active TikTok Shop affiliate communities in the United States, supported by a proprietary mobile app and a recognized position within the TikTok Agency Partner (TAP) ecosystem.

About Stay Viral:

Stay Viral is a San Diego-based company operating at the intersection of creator education, talent management, and affiliate commerce. Co-founded by Ryan Rigney and

Michael, Stay Viral delivers a comprehensive ecosystem for TikTok Shop affiliate success through its coaching program, agency services, and proprietary creator marketplace app. The company is a recognized operator in the TikTok Agency Partner (TAP) ecosystem. For more information, visit stayviral.io.