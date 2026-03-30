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All xAI Co Founders Exit As Musk Rebuilds Company Following SpaceX Acquisition

ByJolyen

Mar 30, 2026

All xAI Co Founders Exit As Musk Rebuilds Company Following SpaceX Acquisition

All co-founders of xAI have now departed, with the final two remaining executives leaving the company, according to new reports, as leadership restructuring continues following its integration into SpaceX.

The departures were reported by Business Insider, which said Manuel Kroiss informed colleagues earlier in the week that he was leaving, while Ross Nordeen exited on Friday. Their departures follow earlier reports that the other nine co-founders had already left, bringing the total number of co-founder exits to 11.

Final Two Co Founders Depart Leadership Roles

Kroiss and Nordeen both held senior positions within xAI and reported directly to Elon Musk. Kroiss led the company’s pretraining team, while Nordeen served as a key operational figure, described as Musk’s “right-hand operator.”

Nordeen previously worked at Tesla and was involved in planning significant layoffs at Twitter after Musk acquired the company in 2022.

Restructuring Follows Integration Under SpaceX

The exits come as Musk restructures his AI business. He recently said xAI “was not built right [the] first time around” and is now being rebuilt from its foundations. The company has been brought under the same corporate structure as SpaceX and X, consolidating Musk’s technology ventures.

The integration places xAI alongside SpaceX and X within a single umbrella, as SpaceX is reported to be preparing for a potential public offering.

Featured image credits: Whitepapers Online

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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