Google Adds Switching Tools To Gemini To Import Chat Histories And User Data From Rival Chatbots

Google has introduced new “switching tools” for its Gemini chatbot, allowing users to transfer personal data and chat histories from competing AI platforms in an effort to increase adoption.

The feature enables users to import “memories,” described as stored personal context such as preferences, relationships, and background details, along with full chat histories from other chatbots into Gemini.

Memory Transfer And Setup Process

Google said the memory transfer process involves Gemini suggesting prompts that users can input into their existing chatbot. The response generated can then be copied and pasted into Gemini, allowing the system to capture relevant personal information.

Through this process, Gemini guides users on what information to provide, including interests, personal relationships, and past context. The aim is to reduce the need for users to rebuild their profile from scratch when switching platforms.

Google said that once imported, Gemini can recognise key details previously shared elsewhere, enabling continuity in interactions without requiring repeated input.

Chat History Import And Compatibility

For chat history transfers, users can upload conversation data in a compressed zip file format. Many chatbot platforms, including ChatGPT and Claude, allow users to export their chat logs in this format.

Google said this allows users to resume conversations and access prior exchanges within Gemini. The system also supports searching through imported chat histories.

Competition In Consumer Chatbots

The rollout comes as competition for user engagement among chatbot providers intensifies. OpenAI reported that ChatGPT reached 900 million weekly active users last month, maintaining a leading position in the consumer market.

By comparison, Gemini reported more than 750 million monthly active users, according to figures shared during an earnings call by Alphabet.

Google’s new tools are intended to reduce friction for users considering switching platforms, particularly by addressing the challenge of rebuilding personalised AI interactions across services.

Featured image credits: i-Tech Support

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