Bland CEO Shares Hiring Strategy Focused On Passion Over Experience Amid Rapid Growth

Bland has built its early team by prioritising passion and personal drive over traditional résumés, according to chief executive Isaiah Granet, as the company scaled from pre-seed to Series B within 10 months.

Speaking on the Build Mode podcast with Isabelle Johannessen, Granet described how the company expanded to 75 employees by identifying candidates with strong personal motivation, even if their professional backgrounds did not follow conventional technology career paths.

Hiring Based On Passion And Curiosity

Granet said one of the company’s earliest hires, a founding engineer, had limited formal experience, including time working at an insurance company, managing a fast-food outlet, and working on a factory floor. The candidate was discovered through GitHub activity rather than traditional recruitment channels.

According to Granet, the decision to hire was influenced more by enthusiasm than technical credentials. He said the candidate expressed strong enjoyment in building software, which aligned with the company’s focus on individuals who show sustained interest in their work.

Following that hire, Bland continued recruiting individuals from varied backgrounds, including those outside the technology sector. The company has employed people with experience in fields such as philosophy and beekeeping, with hiring decisions centred on demonstrated commitment and personal interest.

Team Development And Compensation Structure

As the company grew, leadership expanded its focus to include retention and internal structure. Granet said Bland introduced a compensation framework designed to ensure fairness and transparency, particularly around equity distribution for early employees.

He noted that this approach requires clear communication so that team members understand their ownership stakes and long-term incentives.

Challenges Of Non Traditional Hiring

Granet said hiring candidates with less conventional experience can require additional support, as some employees may need time to develop skills relevant to their roles. The company expects employees to invest effort into improving performance, particularly during early stages.

He said that if employees are not meeting expectations, they are expected to increase their time commitment, including extended working hours and additional days in the office.

Scaling And Leadership Involvement

The hiring model has presented challenges as the company continues to expand. Granet said the founding team remains closely involved in overseeing performance and maintaining standards, as rapid growth increases operational complexity.

He added that hiring decisions at early-stage startups often rely on intuition, with founders developing their own approaches based on experience.

Featured image credits: TBM Payroll

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