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Stevo Tattoo Marks International Expansion with Move from Malta to New York City

ByEthan Lin

Mar 31, 2026

Stevo Tattoo, an internationally recognized tattoo artist known for his distinctive fusion of realism and calligraphy, has officially expanded his career to New York City, marking a significant step in his artistic journey from Malta to one of the world’s leading creative capitals.

Stevo’s path into tattooing began at an early age. Growing up in Malta, he was introduced to tattoo culture through television, sparking a fascination that would later define his career. Although he initially pursued mechanical engineering, the pull toward creative expression led him to change direction and formally train as a tattoo artist.

He began his professional journey with a four-year apprenticeship at Skin Label Tattoo Studio in Malta, where he developed both technical precision and a deep understanding of the craft. Following this period, Stevo established his own studio, leading a team of six artists and building a strong reputation within Malta’s close-knit tattoo community.

His early years as a studio owner coincided with the global COVID-19 pandemic, presenting significant operational challenges. During this time, Stevo focused on refining his artistic approach, experimenting with new techniques, and ultimately developing a signature style that blends dark lettering and calligraphy with detailed realism. This period of creative exploration became a defining moment in his career.

Stevo’s work began gaining international attention through digital platforms, where his unique style and visual storytelling resonated with a growing global audience. His social media presence expanded rapidly, connecting him with clients and followers worldwide and increasing demand for his work beyond Malta.

After eight years in his home country, Stevo made the decision to relocate to New York City in order to further challenge himself artistically and engage with a broader creative network. The move represents a strategic step toward continued growth, placing him in an environment known for its diversity, innovation, and high concentration of world-class tattoo artists.

Now based in New York, Stevo continues to evolve his craft, drawing on both his Maltese roots and his international experience. His work reflects a balance of technical discipline and artistic expression, with each piece designed to capture personal narratives through detailed and stylized compositions.

Stevo’s journey highlights the role of persistence, adaptability, and creative vision in building a global artistic career. From early inspiration to international expansion, his story reflects the growing interconnectedness of the modern tattoo industry.

About Stevo Tattoo
Stevo Tattoo is a professional tattoo artist specializing in realism and calligraphy-based designs. With experience spanning Malta and New York City, he has developed a distinct artistic identity and serves a diverse international clientele.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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