Hurley Write Announces PROS Communication Diagnostic for Workplace Communication Issues

Rethinking Organizational Communication

In today’s fast-paced business environment, effective communication is essential for organizational success. Hurley Write, Inc., a certified women-owned small business with over 35 years of experience, is announcing its patented PROS Communication Diagnostic, a unique tool designed to identify and resolve the root causes of communication inefficiencies within organizations. Unlike traditional approaches that focus solely on grammar, Hurley Write applies a science-based methodology to improve workplace writing, reviewing, and processes.

Pam Hurley, President of Hurley Write, notes, “Lots of organizations believe that the root cause of subpar writing is the team’s poor writing skills. While this may be true, communication is an ecosystem comprised of writers, reviewers, and tools. If any one of those isn’t working as it should, the entire system fails.”

The Science Behind Writing Effectiveness

Hurley Write emphasizes that effective writing goes beyond grammar; in fact, research indicates that teaching grammar alone doesn’t improve writing. Rather, effective writing is based on understanding readers, defining the document’s goal, and aligning with reader expectations. “How readers read has changed dramatically in the past few years, yet too many organizations write their documents in the same way they always have. If you’re not writing for today’s readers, with their short attention spans, your readers are probably missing the primary point of your communication,” Hurley explains.

The PROS Communication Diagnostic evaluates the interaction among writers, reviewers, and organizational tools, providing actionable insights that enhance clarity, reduce document turnaround time, and streamline communication workflows.

Planning as a Critical Component of Writing

One of the core principles Hurley Write highlights is that effective writers invest significant time in planning. “Effective writers plan; in fact, they spend more time planning than writing. But very few writers do this, which is why they are not as effective as they could be,” says Hurley. By incorporating structured planning methodologies, Hurley Write trains teams to produce documents that are clear, concise, and aligned with organizational objectives.

Assessing Review Processes for Maximum Impact

Hurley also stresses the importance of evaluating the review process within organizations. “Too many organizations never assess their reviewers: how long it takes them to review, the quality of their feedback, and if their feedback results in improved documents. Yet reviewing is crucial to effective document creation. Most of the feedback that I’ve seen in my 35 plus years of running Hurley Write is confusing and doesn’t improve document quality.”

Part of what the PROS Communication Diagnostic does is measure reviewer efficiency and feedback quality, ensuring that the review process supports the creation of high-quality documents rather than hindering progress.

Optimizing Tools for Writer Success

Another key factor in communication effectiveness is the usability of tools provided to writers and reviewers. Hurley observes, “If the tools your organization has in place for its writers aren’t usable, your writers won’t use them. I’ve seen more templates than I can count over the years that are useless: they fail to provide guidance, are confusing, and simply don’t fit every situation. And too few organizations have any tools that guide reviewers so that the review process is smooth and streamlined.”

Hurley Write’s patented PROS Communication Diagnostic helps organizations identify and implement tools that support writers and reviewers, providing clear guidance for various document types.

Writing for Modern Readers

Modern readers primarily skim, but many documents are structured chronologically or sequentially, often burying critical information. Hurley Write’s science-based methodology focuses on restructuring content so that key points are presented clearly and early, improving readability and making it easier for readers to quickly understand essential information.

“Most readers today are skimmers. Yet most writers don’t write for skimmers; instead, they write the same way they did 10 or 20 years ago so, in many cases, the most important information is buried,” says Hurley.

Writing for skimmers ensures that important information is structured and organized to support faster comprehension and more effective decision making.

Impact and Recognition

Hurley Write has partnered with some of the largest companies in the world, including Raytheon, Facebook, Apple, and Travelers Insurance, to improve communication outcomes. With science-based workshops and its proprietary PROS Communication Diagnostic, Hurley Write continues to stand out as a leader in the field of workplace writing solutions.

Award Recognition for Excellence in Workplace Writing Solutions

Hurley Write, Inc. has been recognized as the Best Writing Workshops for Teams in the US of 2026 by Best of Best Review, underscoring the company’s leadership in transforming organizational communication through its science-based methodologies. This distinction reflects Hurley Write’s commitment to measurable outcomes; innovative diagnostic tools such as the PROS Communication Diagnostic; and its ability to address the full communication ecosystem, including writers, reviewers, and processes.

About Hurley Write, Inc.

Hurley Write, Inc., a certified women-owned small business, provides comprehensive workplace training solutions for organizations of all sizes. The company specializes in diagnosing communication issues, training teams on effective writing strategies, and analyzing templates and other guidance tools to increase clarity and efficiency.

Media Contact

Pam Hurley

President, Hurley Write, Inc.

Email: info@hurleywrite.com

LinkedIn

Website