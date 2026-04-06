Las Vegas Sphere Draws Crowds As Immersive Dome Venues Expand

The Las Vegas Sphere is drawing audiences with large-scale immersive shows, as similar dome-based venues begin to expand across the United States. The venue, which opened in 2023, combines live performances with full-surround visual effects, positioning itself as part of a growing segment of experiential entertainment.

Immersive Shows Blend Music And Visual Effects

Visitors describe performances at the Sphere as combining concerts with large-scale digital environments. Mortgage loan officer Danielle Renee, who attended a Backstreet Boys show in February, said the experience included visuals such as a simulated night sky and a spaceship displayed across a 15,000 square metre concave screen.

The interior display surrounds much of the audience, creating an effect similar to augmented or virtual reality without requiring headsets.

The venue has hosted multiple productions since opening, including a reworked version of The Wizard of Oz and a residency by U2. Ticket prices typically start at around $100.

Financial Performance Improves After Early Concerns

The Sphere cost approximately $2.3 billion to build, and its financial outlook was initially uncertain. Observers questioned whether the venue could sustain profitability given its scale and operating costs.

In February, Sphere Entertainment reported a net income of $57.6 million for the 2025 calendar year, indicating improved financial performance after earlier concerns about revenue.

Expansion Plans And Market Debate Continue

Sphere Entertainment has announced plans to develop smaller versions of the venue, with around 5,000 seats, in additional locations. However, not all expansion efforts have moved forward. A proposed site in East London was withdrawn in 2024 after Sadiq Khan declined planning approval.

Researchers and analysts remain divided on whether the concept will translate beyond Las Vegas. Manel González-Piñero described the venue as a working prototype but questioned its fit in other cities. Ben Wood said the experience offers a new way to consume content, though he noted concerns about scale and visual intensity.

Competing Dome Venues Enter The Market

Other companies are developing similar formats. Cosm is building dome-style venues that present live sports and films with added visual effects. The company operates sites in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta, with additional locations planned in Cleveland and Detroit.

Cosm’s model focuses on LED-based displays and software-driven presentation systems. The company aims to expand to more than 100 locations globally, though it has not disclosed profitability figures.

Dome Entertainment Builds On Earlier Formats

Dome-based entertainment has historical precedents, including Cinerama cinemas in the 1960s and later developments such as IMAX theaters. Companies such as Absolute Hollywood have also used inflatable domes for immersive shows.

James Lanier, the company’s founder, said dome environments allow audiences to move freely and view content from multiple angles, including lying down to watch overhead projections.

The current wave of venues builds on these earlier formats while incorporating modern display technologies and larger-scale installations.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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