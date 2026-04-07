Doreen McGunagle Announces Book Signing at Artist’s Studio & Gallery of Tequesta

Doreen McGunagle, Ph.D., an award-winning conservation and fine art photographer, will host a book signing and fine art presentation at the Artist’s Studio & Gallery of Tequesta on May 17, 2026, celebrating the release of her new photography book, Parks & Preservation: A Fine Art Journey Through 250 Years of Conservation Legacy. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet the artist, explore her work, and purchase signed copies of the book and select limited-edition fine art prints.

McGunagle’s book is a tribute to the conservation legacy of America’s national parks, preserves, and protected environments. Parks & Preservation features a collection of fine art photographs that capture the beauty of landscapes and wildlife preserved over generations of stewardship. The book highlights the significance of conservation efforts and their role in safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

A Celebration of Conservation

In Parks & Preservation, McGunagle reflects on two centuries of conservation history, capturing the powerful beauty and quiet elegance of America’s protected landscapes. Through evocative imagery and storytelling, the book invites readers to appreciate the value of these environments and to reflect on the importance of preserving them.

“Through my photography, I aim to create an emotional connection to nature,” McGunagle said. “My hope is that these images encourage people to appreciate the extraordinary landscapes and wildlife that conservation has helped protect.”

A portion of all book and fine art sales at the event will support Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by McGunagle. The foundation is dedicated to advancing conservation awareness through visual storytelling, educational programs, and community engagement. In alignment with the 250th Anniversary of the United States, Global Voices for Nature works to promote the value of public lands as shared civic assets and symbols of collective responsibility, democratic access, and generational stewardship.

Global Voices for Nature Foundation: Supporting Conservation Education

Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc. uses art as a tool for advancing environmental literacy and fostering long-term conservation efforts. By providing access to exhibitions, educational programming, and community outreach, the foundation connects people with nature while encouraging stewardship and cultural dialogue. McGunagle’s organization also works to inspire active participation in conservation initiatives that help protect America’s public lands.

“Through art and education, we can inspire people to connect with nature in a meaningful way, which is essential for the protection of our shared environment,” McGunagle added.

Event Details

Book Signing & Fine Art Presentation

Doreen McGunagle Fine Art

Artists Studio & Gallery of Tequesta

222 U.S. Highway 1, Suite 7

Tequesta, Florida 33469

Date: May 17, 2026 | 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wine & light refreshments will be served

Scan QR code to RSVP

For more information about the artist and her work, visit:

www.doreenmcgunagle.com

About Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc.

Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit organization that uses conservation storytelling, educational outreach, and cultural programming to promote environmental stewardship. By integrating visual art with community engagement, the foundation fosters environmental literacy and supports the protection of natural landscapes for future generations.

Media Contact

Doreen McGunagle Fine Art Nature Photography

Doreen McGunagle, Ph.D.

Founder & Photographer

Email: admin@doreenmcgunagle.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook – Doreen McGunagle

YouTube

Facebook: Doreen McGunagle (Fine Art Nature Photography)

X