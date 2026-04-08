CPR Cart LLC Revolutionizes BLS, ACLS and PALS Certification for Healthcare Professionals with Flexible HeartCode Blended Learning

CPR Cart LLC, a nationwide provider of life-support certification training, today announced a progressive shift in how healthcare professionals maintain their credentials. By specializing exclusively in American Heart Association (AHA) accredited HeartCode Blended Learning courses, the company is eliminating the need for traditional, all-day classroom sessions, offering a streamlined solution for busy medical personnel.

Traditional certification courses often require healthcare providers to spend up to eight hours in a classroom, a significant challenge for those working demanding shifts. CPR Cart LLC addresses this inefficiency by utilizing the HeartCode Blended Learning model. This approach divides the certification process into two distinct parts:

Cognitive Learning: Students complete the cognitive portion of the course online at their own pace via the AHA HeartCode platform. Skills Verification: Upon completing the online module, students visit a CPR Cart location for a brief, hands-on skills session rather than attending a full-day class.

“We recognize that our healthcare heroes are facing unprecedented demands on their time,” said Devin Jurman, CEO and Founder of CPR Cart LLC. By eliminating the traditional classroom lecture, we allow them to certify on their schedule, showing up only for the essential skills check.”

This innovative model is specifically designed for working nurses, doctors, and paramedics who require flexibility without compromising on the quality of their certification. The courses offered through this platform include:

BLS Certification: Essential for all healthcare providers, this course ensures proficiency in high-quality CPR, team dynamics, and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) integration for adults, children, and infants.

Essential for all healthcare providers, this course ensures proficiency in high-quality CPR, team dynamics, and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) integration for adults, children, and infants. ACLS Certification: Geared toward advanced providers, this curriculum focuses on the urgent management of cardiovascular emergencies, including cardiac arrest, acute coronary syndromes, and stroke recognition.

Geared toward advanced providers, this curriculum focuses on the urgent management of cardiovascular emergencies, including cardiac arrest, acute coronary syndromes, and stroke recognition. PALS Certification: Designed for healthcare providers responding to emergencies in infants and children, this course covers the systematic approach to pediatric assessment, respiratory emergencies, and shock management.

All certifications provided by CPR Cart LLC are official AHA credentials, fully accepted by all hospitals and medical boards. To further enhance efficiency, students receive their certification cards immediately upon completion of their skills session.

Healthcare professionals and medical administrators seeking a faster, more convenient, and equally rigorous path to certification and recertification are encouraged to visit the CPR Cart LLC website to begin their online learning journey and schedule a skills session today.

About CPR Cart LLC

CPR Cart LLC is a premier nationwide provider of life-support certification training dedicated to simplifying the credentialing process for healthcare professionals. Specializing exclusively in American Heart Association (AHA) accredited courses, the company offers BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification and recertification classes at multiple locations across the United States.