AK Lighting Elevates North Dallas Homes With Custom Gemstone Outdoor Lighting Solutions

Market Growth Reports says that as of 2024, over 68 million homes in the world have installed some form of outdoor lighting, and residential properties account for around 42% of all landscape lighting demand. Outdoor lighting is essential for safety, as after dark, there are many hazards that can easily put people in harm’s way.

But outdoor lighting does much more than illuminate properties for upgraded safety. It can also bring life and personality to houses, which can then make them stand out from the rest in the neighborhood.

One such way homeowners are making their properties unique is with gemstone lighting. This is a fully customized LED lighting system that can be used all year long. And in the North Dallas area in Texas, AK Lighting is the premier gemstone light installer.

With this permanent roofline lighting system, homeowners can transform their outdoor spaces into a stunning lightshow showcase. As the name implies, there’s a sparkling effect that adds a touch of elegance and luxury to outdoor spaces.

There are numerous areas that clients can use gemstone lighting in. The lights can create a dazzling effect for pathways, walkways, gardens, flowerbeds, patios, decks, driveways, and entrances.

AK Lighting uses gemstone lights that are crafted from high-quality materials to ensure that they withstand the tests of time. The company can put up with various weather conditions while still outputting consistent performance.

Homeowners won’t have to worry about expensive energy bills, either. The gemstone lights are designed with energy efficiency in mind, so residents can enjoy beautiful illumination without paying an exorbitant amount for their electricity bills.

If homeowners are interested in AK Lighting’s gemstone lighting installation services, they can contact the company for a free estimate. From there, clients will work with their expert designers to create a custom lighting plan that best addresses their goals. They’ll specifically keep the property’s layout, the specific areas to illuminate, and the clients’ specific preferences in mind.

Once the design has come to fruition, the skilled technicians then install the gemstone lights safely and correctly. AK Lighting only uses the latest techniques and state-of-the-art equipment so that their clients get excellent results.

After that, the business offers ongoing maintenance services for the permanent holiday lighting system. In addition to routine checks, it can assist with specific issues.

Other services that AK Lighting offers include landscape lighting, commercial landscape lighting, temporary holiday lighting, and outdoor audio installation. The company also has expert repair services and provides current clients with troubleshooting tips to help them save on the usual $95 service fee (if the 1-year labor warranty has expired). Otherwise, the service fee includes 3-month coverage for the repairs made, as well as a 10-year parts warranty and a 1-year labor warranty.

If clients have light installations from a different installer, then the prices are a bit higher. Plus, there are no warranties on repairs.