WireGuard And VeraCrypt Developers Locked Out Of Microsoft Accounts Blocking Windows Updates

Developers behind widely used security tools including WireGuard and VeraCrypt say they have been locked out of their Microsoft developer accounts, preventing them from signing drivers and shipping critical updates to Windows users.

The issue stems from account suspensions tied to Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Program, which restricts access to vetted developers authorized to distribute drivers — a key requirement for software to function on Windows systems.

Account Lockouts Halt Software Updates

Jason Donenfeld said he was unable to access his Microsoft developer account, blocking the release of a pending WireGuard update. Without access, developers cannot sign drivers, a necessary step before software updates can be distributed to users.

“If there were a critical vulnerability to fix right now — there isn’t! I just mean hypothetically — then users would be totally exposed,” Donenfeld told TechCrunch.

He said the issue began when he encountered an “access restricted” error while attempting to submit updated Windows code for approval.

Verification Process And Lack Of Notification

Microsoft had introduced a mandatory verification process requiring developers in the Windows Hardware Program to upload government-issued identification if they had not completed verification since April 2024.

According to Donenfeld, no notification was received prior to the suspension. “I’ve looked in every inbox in every spam folder in every mail log, and zero, nothing, zilch,” he said.

Although Donenfeld completed identity verification through a third-party system, his account access remained suspended. A Microsoft webpage indicated that the verification program had already concluded, leaving unverified accounts unable to publish updates.

Broader Impact On Security Software Developers

The issue has affected multiple developers. Mounir Idrassi said the lockout prevented him from issuing an update ahead of a certificate authority expiry, which could stop some users from booting their systems.

Windscribe also reported being locked out of its Partner Center account despite maintaining verified access for more than eight years.

These incidents mark the second time in recent weeks that widely used open source security tools have faced disruptions due to account restrictions.

Role Of The Windows Hardware Program

Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Program allows approved developers to distribute drivers, which have deep access to operating systems and are often targeted by attackers. As a result, the company enforces strict identity verification and vetting processes.

However, the suspension of accounts without prior notice has raised concerns among developers about the reliability of update mechanisms for critical security software.

Appeals And Ongoing Resolution Efforts

Donenfeld said he has been in contact with Microsoft’s executive support team, which confirmed receipt of his appeal but indicated the review process could take up to 60 days.

By late Wednesday, Donenfeld reported progress after establishing direct communication with Microsoft, suggesting a potential resolution may be forthcoming.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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