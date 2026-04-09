Amazon To End Kindle Store Access For Pre-2012 Devices In May 2026

Amazon will end support for Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier on May 20, 2026, cutting off access to the Kindle Store and limiting affected devices to previously downloaded content.

The change means users will no longer be able to buy, borrow, or download books directly on these older devices, significantly reducing their functionality.

Devices Lose Store Access And Registration Ability

Amazon said Kindle e-readers and tablets from 2012 or earlier will lose core store features after the deadline. Once the change takes effect, users will only be able to read content already stored on their devices.

Devices that are deregistered or reset to factory settings after May 20 will not be able to reconnect to user accounts, preventing further use beyond offline reading.

Affected models include early Kindle generations such as the first and second generation devices, Kindle DX and DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4 and 5, Kindle Touch, and the first-generation Kindle Paperwhite.

Company Cites Aging Technology

Amazon said the decision follows long-term support for the devices, some of which have been in use for up to 18 years.

“Technology has come a long way in that time, and these devices will no longer be supported moving forward,” said spokesperson Jesse Carr. The company said it is notifying active users and offering promotions to encourage upgrades to newer models.

Users will still be able to access their libraries through newer Kindle devices, the Kindle mobile app, or Kindle for Web.

User Backlash And E-Waste Concerns

Some users have raised concerns about the move, noting that many of the affected devices remain functional. Discussions on platforms like Reddit include complaints that the change could push users to replace working devices unnecessarily.

Critics said the decision contributes to electronic waste. According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, global e-waste is projected to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030, a 32% increase from 2022 levels.

Some users said they are considering alternatives such as the Boox Palma or Vivlio e-reader.

Gradual Phase-Out Of Legacy Devices

The move follows earlier steps by Amazon to reduce support for older devices. In 2016, the company required Kindles from 2012 and earlier to install software updates to maintain access to the Kindle Store.

The upcoming cutoff formalizes the end of support, limiting legacy devices to offline use and removing their ability to connect to Amazon’s content ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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