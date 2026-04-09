Volkswagen MOIA And Uber Begin Testing Autonomous ID Buzz Robotaxis In Los Angeles

Volkswagen subsidiary MOIA America and Uber have started testing autonomous electric microbuses in Los Angeles, marking the first phase of a planned robotaxi service expected to launch by late 2026.

The program will initially deploy around 10 autonomous versions of Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz minivan, with plans to scale the fleet as testing progresses.

Initial Testing And Deployment Timeline

Testing is set to begin in the coming weeks, with vehicles operating with a human safety operator on board during early stages. The production version of the autonomous ID. Buzz is designed to carry four passengers.

Volkswagen said the fleet could expand to more than 100 vehicles over time. Fully driverless operations are expected to begin in 2027, following the planned commercial launch phase.

Paul DeLong, president of commercialization at MOIA America, described Los Angeles as a suitable starting point due to its history with mobility innovation and adoption of new transportation technologies.

Operational Setup And Platform Strategy

The companies have established a joint operations facility in Los Angeles to manage fleet operations and day-to-day logistics. The initiative follows a broader plan announced in 2025 to deploy autonomous ride services in multiple U.S. cities over the next decade.

Sascha Meyer, chief commercial officer for Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility, said the testing phase reflects progress toward deploying autonomous systems in real-world environments.

MOIA America, previously known as Volkswagen ADMT until early 2026, connects Volkswagen’s U.S. autonomous efforts with its European MOIA operations, which include ride-pooling services and testing programs in cities such as Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, and Oslo.

Regulatory Requirements In California

Before launching a commercial robotaxi service, MOIA America must secure approvals from the California Department of Motor Vehicles for autonomous vehicle testing and deployment, as well as a ride-hailing permit from the California Public Utilities Commission.

These approvals are required for operating driverless vehicles that charge passengers for rides.

Uber Expands Autonomous Partnerships

Uber continues to expand its autonomous vehicle strategy through partnerships. The company currently works with 25 partners across sectors including ride-hailing, delivery, drones, and trucking.

Its most visible U.S. collaboration is with Waymo, while it has also signed agreements with international partners to deploy robotaxis in Europe and the Middle East, as well as with U.K.-based startup Wayve.

Separately, Uber has agreed to purchase 10,000 autonomous R2 vehicles from Rivian, supported by a $300 million investment, with rollout plans targeting San Francisco and Miami in 2028.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

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