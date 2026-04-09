Amalia Beauty Brings the Ancient Moroccan Kohl Ritual to Modern Eyes — With Zero Compromise on Authenticity

The Moroccan beauty brand is introducing its traditional kohl eyeliner to a global audience, reviving a 3,000-year-old beauty ritual that Western cosmetics have never been able to replicate

Marrakech, April 2026. Amalia Beauty, a Moroccan beauty brand specializing in authentic handcrafted products, today introduces its traditional kohl eyeliner to a global audience. Made using centuries-old methods passed down through Moroccan culture, the kohl challenges everything the modern beauty industry calls “eyeliner” — and makes it look ordinary.

Most people have never experienced real kohl. What fills drugstore shelves under that name is synthetic pencil. Amalia Beauty’s kohl is the original: pure, handcrafted, and made the way Moroccan women have worn it for generations.

“Western beauty discovered kohl and recreated it in plastic. We went back to Morocco and brought the real thing. There is no comparison.” — Hassan Filali, Founder of Amalia Beauty

What Makes It Different

The ingredient is the ritual. Amalia Beauty’s kohl is made from antimony, date palm kernels, and olive kernels — not synthetic pigment. The formula has remained unchanged for centuries because it doesn’t need to change.

Amalia Beauty’s kohl is made from antimony, date palm kernels, and olive kernels — not synthetic pigment. The formula has remained unchanged for centuries because it doesn’t need to change. One product, multiple traditions. Applied as eyeliner, eyeshadow, or a smudged kohl look, it adapts to every eye shape and style. Moroccan women have used it this way for thousands of years.

Applied as eyeliner, eyeshadow, or a smudged kohl look, it adapts to every eye shape and style. Moroccan women have used it this way for thousands of years. Skin-kind by design. Traditional kohl has long been used for its protective properties — known to help fight eye infections and support eye health — not just its color. It’s the opposite of modern formulas loaded with synthetic binders.

Traditional kohl has long been used for its protective properties — known to help fight eye infections and support eye health — not just its color. It’s the opposite of modern formulas loaded with synthetic binders. The look is unmistakable. The deep, smoky finish kohl creates cannot be replicated by a pencil or a gel pot. Once you see the difference, you can’t unsee it.

The deep, smoky finish kohl creates cannot be replicated by a pencil or a gel pot. Once you see the difference, you can’t unsee it. Rooted in a culture, not a trend. While Western beauty cycles through trends, kohl has been a daily ritual in Morocco, Egypt, and across North Africa for over 3,000 years. Amalia Beauty exists to make that accessible — without watering it down.

Amalia Beauty’s kohl eyeliner is available now in black and blue. Discover the full Moroccan beauty range at amaliabeauty.com.

About Amalia Beauty Amalia Beauty is a Moroccan beauty brand bringing authentic, handcrafted products to a global audience. From kohl eyeliner to argan oil and hammam essentials, every product is rooted in centuries of Moroccan tradition — made without shortcuts, sold without compromise.

Media Contact Amalia Beauty +2126 377 177 66 sales@100000spices.com amaliabeauty.com