Quetzal Home Construction Announces Expanded Home Renovation Services

Quetzal Home Construction Expands Residential Services in Hudson Valley

Quetzal Home Construction LLC, a husband-and-wife owned residential construction company, announced the expansion of its full-service offerings, providing homeowners across the Hudson Valley with a reliable and comprehensive solution for home renovations and repairs. The company has increased its capacity to handle a broader range of projects, from plumbing and carpentry to full-scale interior remodeling and custom improvements.

The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality workmanship while maintaining clear communication and dependable service for homeowners. Quetzal’s integrated approach ensures that clients can rely on a single trusted team for multiple aspects of their home, reducing the need to coordinate with multiple contractors.

Versatile Services for Every Home Project

Quetzal Home Construction’s expanded offerings highlight its dedication to versatility and problem-solving. By covering everything from minor repairs to major renovations, the company positions itself as a go-to resource for homeowners seeking convenience, reliability, and consistency.

Rolando Gregorio, co-founder of Quetzal Home Construction, stated, “We aim to provide homeowners with a team that is not only skilled but also transparent and dependable. Our approach reduces uncertainty and ensures projects are completed efficiently and correctly the first time.”

The company also collaborates with carefully selected professionals for specialized work, maintaining the same standards of quality and accountability throughout every project. This networked approach allows Quetzal to scale its operations while preserving attention to detail and client satisfaction.

Services include plumbing, carpentry, stonework, interior remodeling, and custom improvements. From updating a kitchen or bathroom to tackling long-overdue repairs, Quetzal ensures each project is completed to meet safety standards, functional requirements, and aesthetic preferences.

Client-Focused Approach and Clear Communication

A distinguishing feature of Quetzal Home Construction is its focus on client experience. Projects are managed with organized planning, realistic timelines, and frequent updates, ensuring homeowners remain informed and confident throughout the renovation process.

Brittany Gregorio, co-founder, emphasized, “Our goal is simple: do great work, be honest, and make the process as smooth as possible for our clients. We want them to feel confident in every decision and comfortable with the results.”

This client-centered approach is particularly valued in an industry where miscommunication and delays are common. By prioritizing transparency, Quetzal fosters long-term relationships and earns repeat business from satisfied clients. Homeowners benefit from having a single point of contact who understands the entire project and can answer questions or address concerns promptly.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

Quetzal Home Construction also places a strong emphasis on safety and longevity. Every renovation or repair project is executed with precision and careful attention to detail. Materials are selected for durability, and work is completed according to code requirements to ensure functional and long-lasting results.

The company’s philosophy is that high-quality work is as much about planning and preparation as it is about execution. Rolando Gregorio noted, “We take pride in doing things the right way. Every step is carefully considered to ensure the home remains safe, functional, and beautiful for years to come.”

Community Engagement and Family Legacy

Beyond professional services, Quetzal Home Construction maintains a strong presence in the Hudson Valley community. The founders are active members of the Wappingers Falls Business Professional Association and participate in local initiatives supporting small businesses and regional growth.

The company’s commitment to family legacy is also a key component of its operations. Their son, currently enrolled in a BOCES program, plans to become an electrician and join the company. This focus on developing trade skills within the family highlights Quetzal’s dedication to blending hands-on expertise with long-term community and family involvement.

About Quetzal Home Construction LLC

Founded by Rolando and Brittany Gregorio, Quetzal Home Construction LLC is a full-service residential construction company based in Dutchess County, New York. The company provides a wide range of services, including plumbing, carpentry, stonework, interior remodeling, and custom home improvements. Built on trust, professionalism, and client-focused service, Quetzal Home Construction ensures high-quality results for every project, large or small.

For more information, visit www.goquetzal.com , follow on Facebook or Instagram , or view Google Reviews .

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Rolando & Brittany Gregorio

Owner, Quetzal Home Construction LLC

Email: goquetzal@gmail.com

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