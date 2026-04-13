Saint Phillip Street Gourmet Launches Blog Honoring Rose Nicaud’s Legacy

Saint Phillip Street Gourmet Coffee and Tea today announced the launch of “NOLA Traditions,” a new blog series dedicated to preserving and celebrating the untold stories behind the city’s legendary coffee and tea culture. The inaugural post honors Rose Nicaud, an enslaved woman who created New Orleans’ democratic street coffee culture in the early 1800s, a story that has been largely forgotten despite its profound cultural impact.

Before Café Du Monde became an icon, before chicory became a New Orleans tradition, before any of it, there was Rose Nicaud. Around 1800, Rose, an enslaved woman of African descent, set up the first portable coffee stand near the French Market. Armed with a simple setup, a portable brazier, a coffee pot, and cups, she began selling fresh-brewed coffee to dockworkers, merchants, and passersby at dawn.

Rose’s innovation democratized coffee in New Orleans. While coffee houses of the era served only wealthy white patrons, Rose made coffee accessible to working people of all backgrounds. Her stand became more than a business, it became a community gathering place where people from different walks of life shared conversation over a cup of coffee.

Through her entrepreneurial success, Rose earned enough money to purchase her own freedom, then her daughter’s freedom, and eventually helped other family members gain their liberty. Her legacy extended beyond her own family: she inspired a generation of freed people of color to enter the coffee trade, creating a vibrant network of street vendors who shaped New Orleans’ coffee culture for decades to come.

“Rose Nicaud’s story deserves to be told,” said Marc Majure, owner of Saint Phillip Street Gourmet Coffee and Tea. “She didn’t just sell coffee, she created the entire democratic coffee culture that New Orleans is famous for today. As a New Orleans-inspired coffee company, we believe it’s our responsibility to honor the people who built these traditions, especially those whose stories have been overlooked.”

The new blog series, available at https://saintphillipstreetgourmetcoffee.com/pages/nola-traditions , will feature regular posts exploring the rich history and cultural heritage of New Orleans coffee and tea. Future articles will cover topics including the New Orleans fritters (available now), history of chicory, the evolution of French Quarter coffee houses, and the cultural traditions that make New Orleans coffee and tea experience unique.

Saint Phillip Street Gourmet Coffee and Tea honors Rose’s legacy through its product line, including French Quarter Morning, a light roast blend inspired by the early morning coffee culture she pioneered. All products feature New Orleans-inspired names and celebrate the city’s coffee and tea traditions.

The Rose Nicaud article is available now at https://saintphillipstreetgourmetcoffee.com/pages/nola-traditions

About Saint Phillip Street Gourmet Coffee and Tea

Saint Phillip Street Gourmet Coffee and Tea is a New Orleans-inspired specialty coffee company delivering small-batch roasted, specialty-grade beans and curated tea leaves directly to customers nationwide. Named after a historic French Quarter street, the company celebrates New Orleans coffee traditions through every product and story. All coffee is roasted to order within 72 hours of your order and shipped fresh, with free shipping across the United States. The company is a member of the Specialty Coffee Association. For more information, visit saintphillipstreetgourmetcoffee.com.

FAST FACTS: Rose Nicaud

· Who: Enslaved woman of African descent in early 1800s New Orleans

· Innovation: Created the first portable street coffee stand near the French Market (circa 1800)

· Impact: Democratized coffee, making it accessible to working people, not just the wealthy

· Legacy: Purchased her own freedom and her daughter’s freedom through her coffee business; inspired a generation of freed people of color to enter the coffee trade

· Cultural Significance: Built the foundation for New Orleans’ legendary coffee culture

Media Contact:

Marc Majure

Founder

Saint Phillip Street Gourmet Coffee and Tea

Phone: (601) 691-4919/(601) 383-6349

Email: saintphillipgct@gmail.com

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