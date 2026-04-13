LiTime Showcases Lithium Marine Batteries and Boat Battery Solutions at 2026 Bassmaster Classic Expo

LiTime , a global lithium battery manufacturer, showcased its latest lithium marine battery innovations and advanced boat battery solutions at the 2026 Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo from March 13 to 15, spotlighting a new generation of compact, high-performance lithium marine batteries alongside fully integrated onboard power solutions for modern boating.

The Bassmaster Classic Expo—one of North America’s premier fishing events—drew thousands of professional anglers and enthusiasts. LiTime’s booth logged more than 5,000 in-person visits, while two livestream sessions attracted over 250,000 viewers. Veteran users and pro anglers also shared firsthand feedback on-site, discussing boat battery sizing, runtime performance, and service reliability—reinforcing confidence in LiTime’s real-world applications across diverse marine environments.

Three Flagship Products Target Modern Fishing Demands

As fishing technology advances, onboard power systems are under increasing scrutiny—not just for runtime, but also for footprint, durability, and long-term reliability. LiTime’s showcase focused on three core lithium boat batteries designed to meet these evolving needs:

Positioned as the smallest battery in its class, this 24V Group 31 marine battery is engineered for 70–100 lb trolling motors, delivering 2560Wh of energy. It combines extended runtime with real-time monitoring via Bluetooth, while IP65 sealing and advanced BMS protections improve durability in harsh marine conditions—making it a reliable choice among high-performance lithium marine batteries.

12V 100Ah TM Lithium Marine Battery

Built for versatility, this lithium marine battery supports scalable configurations across different boat types. Its lightweight design and modular flexibility make it a practical boat battery solution for a wide range of onboard power needs, from recreational fishing boats to more advanced setups.

Designed to replace traditional dual-battery setups, this advanced marine starting battery integrates engine starting and deep-cycle functions in a single unit. Compatible with major outboard brands, it enables full-vessel power from a single battery—simplifying system design while maintaining reliable cold-start performance. This dual-purpose design highlights the growing demand for multifunctional lithium boat batteries.

From Batteries to Systems: Building One-Stop Marine Energy Solutions

Beyond individual batteries, LiTime is expanding into system-level marine energy solutions, reinforcing its position in the marine battery ecosystem. Its portfolio now spans multiple voltage platforms, including 12V starting systems, 16V fish finder batteries, trolling motor batteries up to 36V, and electric outboard systems reaching 72V.

This modular architecture allows boat owners to tailor boat battery systems based on vessel size and usage—from small recreational boats to professional fishing rigs—while leveraging the efficiency and longevity advantages of lithium marine batteries.

At the expo, LiTime also demonstrated a complete onboard energy system combining a 12V 165Ah lithium battery, a 16V (18.25V) 20A waterproof charger, and a 12V 2000W inverter. This integrated setup enables lithium boat batteries to power high-demand onboard appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioning units, highlighting a broader industry shift toward fully electrified, self-sufficient marine environments.

Built for Real-World Performance

By leveraging the Bassmaster platform, LiTime emphasized real-world usability across demanding marine conditions. From trolling motor systems to full-vessel energy setups, its marine battery solutions are engineered to meet practical, on-the-water needs.

Guided by its “Life & Discovery” philosophy, LiTime said it will continue investing in marine and outdoor energy technologies, advancing the performance of lithium marine batteries and next-generation boat battery systems with a focus on reliability, scalability, and application-driven innovation.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

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