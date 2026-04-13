Google And Intel Expand Multiyear Partnership To Advance AI And Cloud Infrastructure

Google and Intel announced an expanded multiyear partnership on Thursday, with Google Cloud set to continue using Intel’s AI infrastructure while deepening collaboration on processor development. The agreement underscores the growing demand for advanced computing systems as artificial intelligence reshapes data center operations.

Google Cloud To Adopt Intel Xeon 6 Processors

As part of the expanded partnership, Google Cloud will utilize Intel’s Xeon processors, including the latest Xeon 6 chips, to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and inference workloads. Google has relied on Intel’s Xeon product line for decades, reflecting a longstanding relationship between the two companies.

The continued adoption of Intel’s processors highlights the importance of central processing units in managing and deploying AI applications across large-scale cloud environments.

Companies Expand Co-Development Of Custom IPUs

The collaboration will also broaden the co-development of custom infrastructure processing units, or IPUs. These specialized processors accelerate and manage data center operations by offloading tasks from CPUs, improving efficiency and scalability.

The chip development partnership, which began in 2021, will focus on custom application-specific integrated circuit-based IPUs designed to enhance performance within Google Cloud’s infrastructure. Intel declined to disclose pricing details related to the agreement.

CPUs Gain Strategic Importance In AI Infrastructure

The expansion comes as demand for computing resources continues to rise across the artificial intelligence sector. While graphics processing units are primarily used to train AI models, CPUs remain essential for running models, managing inference workloads, and supporting broader AI infrastructure.

“AI is reshaping how infrastructure is built and scaled,” Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan said in a company press release. “Scaling AI requires more than accelerators — it requires balanced systems. CPUs and IPUs are central to delivering the performance, efficiency and flexibility modern AI workloads demand.”

Industry Responds To Growing Demand For CPUs

The renewed focus on CPUs reflects broader industry trends amid tightening supply. Companies are increasingly investing in processor development to address rising demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

SoftBank-owned Arm Holdings recently introduced the Arm AGI CPU, the first chip developed in-house by the semiconductor firm, as part of efforts to address the global shortage of CPUs.

Featured image credits: ThirdEye Data

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