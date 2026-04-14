Flipkart And Amazon Intensify Competition In India’s Rapidly Growing Quick Commerce Market

India’s quick commerce sector is expanding at a rapid pace, with demand surging across platforms, as Flipkart and Amazon accelerate investments in fast-delivery networks. The expansion is increasing competition in a market already facing pressure on profitability, as companies scale infrastructure and offer aggressive discounts to attract users.

Flipkart Expands Dark Store Network

Flipkart has crossed more than 800 dark stores this week, marking a significant increase since entering the segment in August 2024 with its Flipkart Minutes service. According to UBS, the company plans to double that number by the end of 2026.

The platform’s network remains smaller than that of Blinkit, which operates more than 2,200 dark stores. However, Flipkart is focusing on expanding beyond major cities, a strategy that differs from Blinkit’s plan to scale to 3,000 stores by 2027 while concentrating on its top urban markets.

Satish Meena of Datum Intelligence said Flipkart’s approach reflects its connection to parent company Walmart, emphasizing expansion of total market reach.

Growth Trends Across Cities

Flipkart is seeing increasing demand outside major metropolitan areas, with 25–30% of its quick commerce orders now coming from smaller towns, according to a source cited by TechCrunch. Orders per dark store have also risen about 25% month-on-month.

Despite this, demand remains concentrated in larger cities. Data cited from Bernstein shows that major urban centers continue to drive most activity due to higher population density, which supports faster deliveries and better utilization of infrastructure.

The top eight cities account for over 3,800 dark stores operated by the five largest players, with around 3,600 of these locations having the potential to reach profitability.

Profitability Challenges And Market Dynamics

Analysts note that profitability is closely tied to throughput levels, which are higher in metro areas. Karan Taurani of Elara Capital said larger cities provide stronger returns due to higher order volumes.

Expansion into smaller cities presents longer timelines. According to Aditya Soman of CLSA, quick commerce is currently viable in about 125 cities, with new dark stores typically taking six to 12 months to mature and become profitable.

Some analysts see future growth opportunities outside major cities if companies expand product categories beyond groceries and improve delivery speed.

Amazon’s Growing Presence

Amazon, which entered India’s quick commerce market in late 2024, has also been expanding its network. UBS estimates the company has deployed around 450 to 500 dark stores, with approximately 330 to 370 currently operational.

The company is targeting the same demand for faster delivery services as it builds out its presence in the segment.

Pricing Pressure And Competitive Impact

Flipkart is also competing through pricing, offering discounts of around 23–24% across categories, based on analysis from Jefferies. This strategy is aimed at attracting users in a market where price and convenience are key factors.

The competitive environment is affecting other players. Swiggy has faced concerns about balancing growth and profitability, with JM Financial warning that its quick commerce business may be under strain. Shares of Eternal have declined about 15% this year, while Swiggy’s stock has fallen more than 29%. Meanwhile, Zepto is preparing for a public listing in India.

Market Structure And Future Outlook

Industry observers say the sector is shifting away from early-stage competition toward consolidation among larger players. Ankur Bisen of Technopak Advisors said quick commerce is now dominated by major companies, with limited differentiation and increasing overlap in infrastructure.

As companies continue to expand and compete for the same customer base, the structure of the market is expected to evolve alongside ongoing pricing pressure and infrastructure investment.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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