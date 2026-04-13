Joelle Machia, Travel Writer, Content Creator, Podcaster, Co-Founder and Owner of Wanderers Compass, United Nations Representative to ECOSOC, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Business Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership ecosystem created to unite influential leaders across business, culture, sustainability, governance, and social impact. Designed as a high-trust platform rather than a conventional network, the Councils convene entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, policymakers, and thought leaders through curated advisory boards, strategic dialogues, and cross-border collaborations. By fostering credible exchange and collective intelligence, Forttuna Councils transform leadership insight into purposeful action. Operating at the intersection of influence and responsibility, the Councils empower members to co-create solutions that advance ethical leadership, cultural understanding, and long-term global value creation.

Joelle Machia, Travel Writer, Content Creator, Podcaster, Public Speaker, Photographer, and Co-Founder and Owner of Wanderers Compass, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board, a globally respected voice in purposeful travel storytelling and cross-cultural engagement. She also serves as a United Nations Representative to the Economic and Social Council and a Fred Hutch Institutional Human Research Ethics Board Member. Her multifaceted career bridges media, ethics, advocacy, and global dialogue, positioning storytelling as a strategic force for awareness, responsibility, and meaningful connection.

As Co-Founder and Owner of Wanderers Compass, Joelle shapes the vision and editorial voice of a storytelling platform dedicated to thoughtful, immersive, and community-respectful travel. Through long-form writing, photography, and digital content, the platform emphasizes depth over consumption, encouraging audiences to engage with destinations through cultural context, historical understanding, and human connection. Her leadership has established Wanderers Compass as a trusted space for travelers seeking insight, integrity, and intentional exploration.

Joelle’s interdisciplinary academic background uniquely informs her work. With degrees in Nursing and Behavioral Sciences, she brings a human-centered and ethics-driven lens to travel storytelling. This foundation strengthens her ability to examine how travel affects individual well-being, community dynamics, and cross-cultural communication. Her work consistently reflects empathy, accuracy, and care, ensuring that stories honor lived experience rather than exploit it.

Beyond writing and photography, Joelle extends her influence through podcasting, public speaking, and authorship, using her voice to challenge traditional narratives around tourism, entrepreneurship, and global engagement. Her podcast explores themes of identity, sustainability, culture, and global connection, offering nuanced conversations that move beyond surface-level storytelling. As a public speaker, she encourages audiences to view travel as a bridge between cultures rather than a transactional experience, advocating for approaches that support local economies, preserve cultural heritage, and foster mutual respect. She is also a contributing author in Founders in Focus: Unstoppable Entrepreneurs & Their Game Plans, a book on entrepreneurship that became a bestseller across multiple categories on Amazon, where she shares insights on purpose-driven leadership, storytelling, and building values-aligned ventures in a globalized world.

Her role as a United Nations Representative to ECOSOC underscores her commitment to policy-aligned impact. In this capacity, Joelle contributes to international dialogue on responsible tourism, ethical global engagement, and sustainable development. She amplifies the importance of narrative integrity within global frameworks, connecting grassroots storytelling with institutional decision-making and reinforcing the role of culture in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Joelle’s work in ethics and research governance further distinguishes her leadership. As a Member of the Fred Hutch Institutional Human Research Ethics Board since 1998, she contributes to ethical oversight, safeguarding research integrity, and participant dignity. Additionally, she serves as a Volunteer Auditor for the National Cancer Institute, which reflects her commitment to transparency, accountability, and public trust in research systems. These responsibilities reinforce the ethical foundations that guide her storytelling and advocacy.

Photography remains a central pillar of Joelle’s professional identity. Through visual storytelling, she captures the nuances of place, culture, and human experience with sensitivity and respect. Her images complement her written narratives, offering audiences a multidimensional understanding of destinations and communities. This integrated approach strengthens her ability to communicate complex cultural realities in accessible and emotionally resonant ways.

Her contributions to travel media and global engagement have earned international recognition, including two honors from the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards. These accolades acknowledge her leadership in purposeful travel storytelling and her dedication to using media as a force for positive global impact. They reflect her ability to influence industry standards while remaining grounded in authenticity and service.

Within the Forttuna Business Council, Joelle brings a distinctive perspective on storytelling as a leadership and strategic tool. Her experience demonstrates how narratives shape perception, influence behavior, and guide ethical decision-making across borders. In an increasingly interconnected world, her insights support conversations on cultural intelligence, responsible influence, and values-driven communication.

Her appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to inclusive leadership that values creativity, ethics, and global awareness alongside commercial success. Joelle’s work illustrates that business influence extends beyond transactions to include narrative responsibility, cultural respect, and social contribution. By integrating storytelling with ethics, advocacy, and policy engagement, she expands the definition of leadership within the global business ecosystem.

As global travel, media, and cultural landscapes continue to evolve, Joelle’s voice offers clarity on how industries can adapt responsibly. Her emphasis on sustainability, empathy, and community-centric engagement provides a blueprint for organizations seeking to align influence with integrity. Through continued writing, speaking, and advisory contributions, she advances a model of leadership grounded in awareness, accountability, and purpose.

As a Member of the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board, Joelle Machia strengthens the Council’s mission to unite leaders who shape global narratives with care and intention. Her work reinforces Forttuna’s vision of leadership that values connection, ethics, and long-term impact, contributing to a more thoughtful, inclusive, and culturally conscious global future.