Christine Silke Leja, Founder & CEO of bconnected, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Business Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership collective that unites visionary entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and industry pioneers within a distinguished and purpose driven ecosystem. Designed to transcend sectors and geographies, the Councils foster meaningful collaboration through curated roundtables, strategic dialogues, cross border partnerships, and high impact initiatives. More than a network, it is a platform where influence meets integrity and leadership translates into measurable global progress. By connecting leaders across business, technology, health, governance, and sustainability, Forttuna Councils empower members to co create forward looking solutions that shape industries, strengthen communities, and advance responsible global growth.

Christine Silke Leja, Founder and CEO of bconnected, brings over three decades of entrepreneurial excellence to the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board. Based in Mallorca, she established bconnected in the early 1990s, transforming it into a globally respected boutique group specializing in luxury real estate, architecture, and interior design. Her leadership has positioned the firm as a trusted partner for discerning international clients seeking holistic living environments where design, lifestyle, and functionality seamlessly converge.

From its inception, bconnected was envisioned as more than a real estate enterprise. Under Christine’s direction, it evolved into an integrated platform where architecture, property advisory, and interior design operate in synergy. This holistic model distinguishes her firm in a competitive market, offering clients comprehensive solutions that extend beyond acquisition to encompass design vision, structural planning, and aesthetic transformation. Her approach reflects a deep understanding that modern living spaces must balance beauty, practicality, and emotional resonance.

Christine’s expertise spans high end property negotiations, bespoke architectural concepts, and curated interior environments that embody individuality and enduring elegance. She has overseen residential and commercial projects that have garnered recognition in international design publications, reinforcing her reputation as a creative strategist with both artistic intuition and commercial acumen. By combining technical precision with aesthetic sensitivity, she ensures that each project reflects the unique narrative of its owner while harmonizing with its surroundings.

Central to her philosophy is the belief that spaces should tell stories. Christine views architecture and design not merely as structural disciplines but as powerful mediums that shape human experience. Her work prioritizes authenticity, courage, and transformation, values that are deeply embedded within bconnected’s organizational culture. Through this lens, she cultivates long lasting client relationships built on trust, empathy, and shared creative exploration.

Her entrepreneurial journey exemplifies resilience and visionary thinking. Establishing a design focused enterprise in the early 1990s required foresight and adaptability, particularly in an industry often shaped by shifting economic cycles and evolving consumer preferences. Christine navigated these dynamics by consistently anticipating lifestyle trends, integrating sustainability considerations, and refining her firm’s service model to meet global expectations. This strategic agility has enabled bconnected to remain relevant and influential for over three decades.

Beyond operational success, Christine fosters a company culture grounded in connectedness and empowerment. She mentors emerging designers and professionals, encouraging innovation while maintaining rigorous quality standards. By nurturing a collaborative environment, she ensures that creativity thrives alongside disciplined project management. This balance between inspiration and structure has become a defining characteristic of her leadership.

Christine’s influence extends into broader conversations about sustainable development and responsible design. As international clients increasingly prioritize environmental consciousness and well being, her projects reflect thoughtful material selection, efficient spatial planning, and integration with natural landscapes. Through these practices, she contributes to evolving standards in luxury real estate that emphasize both elegance and ecological awareness.

Within the Forttuna Business Council, Christine offers invaluable insights into global property markets, design entrepreneurship, and cross cultural client engagement. Her experience working with diverse international stakeholders aligns with the Council’s mission to promote strategic collaboration across industries. She exemplifies how business leaders can merge creativity with commercial strength to generate sustainable value.

Her appointment to the Global Advisory Board underscores Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who shape industries through innovation and integrity. Christine’s track record demonstrates that successful enterprises are built not only on financial performance but on meaningful impact, thoughtful leadership, and enduring client trust. By integrating lifestyle design with strategic business acumen, she embodies a multidimensional model of entrepreneurship.

As industries navigate rapid urbanization, technological integration, and evolving lifestyle expectations, Christine’s perspective provides clarity and inspiration. Her ability to harmonize architecture, aesthetics, and human connection positions her as a thought leader within global design circles. Through speaking engagements, collaborations, and continued project innovation, she advances dialogue on how built environments influence well being and community identity.

As a Member of the Forttuna Business Council Global Advisory Board, Christine Silke Leja represents the convergence of creativity, leadership, and global vision. Her legacy of entrepreneurial courage and transformative design strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite exceptional leaders committed to shaping the future of business with purpose and excellence. Together, Forttuna Councils and its Global Advisory Board members continue to cultivate a powerful platform where innovation, collaboration, and responsible leadership drive meaningful global progress.