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Lehmbecker Law Secures $1M+ Wrongful Death Recovery for Family Following Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

ByEthan Lin

Apr 13, 2026

Seattle, WA (April 2026) — Lehmbecker Law announced a seven-figure wrongful death recovery for a Washington family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle crash.

According to internal case records, the matter involved complex insurance coverage questions and estate administration requirements. The case presented multiple early challenges, including unclear insurance coverage, a brief police report lacking material facts, and complex estate obligations. Despite these significant hurdles, the firm secured a recovery exceeding $1 million in less than six months.

Disclaimer: This recovery was achieved through a pre-litigation insurance settlement. Because the matter was resolved without filing a formal lawsuit, no public court case number or assigned judge exists. The outcome reflects a negotiated insurance recovery rather than a litigated verdict.

Under Washington law, many wrongful death claims resolve through negotiated insurance recovery and estate administration processes without the need for formal litigation or a court filing.

The decedent’s family initially approached Lehmbecker Law after learning about the firm’s experience handling catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters. At the outset, it appeared uncertain whether any financial recovery would be possible, as the at-fault driver did not carry personal auto insurance and had limited assets.

Through targeted investigative efforts, Lehmbecker Law identified an applicable insurance policy with limits exceeding $1 million and pursued coverage on behalf of the family. The firm also assisted the family with estate administration, a necessary step for wrongful death claims in Washington, and navigated lien issues related to medical expenses paid by a health insurance provider.

Health insurers in Washington frequently assert liens against settlement proceeds in fatal injury cases. In this matter, Lehmbecker Law negotiated a significant reduction of the asserted lien, increasing the net recovery available to the family.

Wrongful death cases frequently involve complex insurance investigations, estate administration requirements, and medical lien issues that are not immediately apparent to grieving families following a fatal accident. Lehmbecker Law approaches these matters with compassion and a focus on helping families obtain clarity, accountability, and meaningful financial recovery during a highly difficult period.

The successful resolution reflects Lehmbecker Law’s experience in wrongful death and catastrophic injury matters, particularly in cases involving insurance uncertainty, probate requirements, and multi-party lien complications.

About Lehmbecker Law

Lehmbecker Law is a Washington-based personal injury and wrongful death firm serving clients throughout the state. The firm represents individuals and families in matters involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. For more information, please visit https://lehmlaw.com/.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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