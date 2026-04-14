From Accelerated Product Exports to Forward-Looking Technology Layout: CHERY Posts Steady Sales Leap in March, Upcoming CHERY International Business Summit to Usher in New High-Quality Chapter

In March, Chery Group delivered an impressive monthly sales performance of 240,678 units, representing a 12.1% year-on-year growth. Its global cumulative user base has reached 19.12 million, with over 6.23 million users overseas, continuing to lead China’s automotive global delivery. This strong performance not only demonstrates Chery Group’s robust market resilience, but also marks its dual advancement on both sales volume and strategic fronts, accelerating its transition into a new phase as a global high-tech automotive enterprise.

From Scale Expansion to Systemic Deep Cultivation: Achieving High-Quality Global Leap

Chery Group’s globalization is not just simple volume growth, but a full ecosystem integration spanning R&D, manufacturing, branding, and culture. After becoming the first Chinese automotive brand to hit the 6 million cumulative sales milestone in February, Chery Group notched up 228,451 vehicle sales in March, a 15% year-on-year increase, continuing to lead China’s automotive export track. Meanwhile, high-regulatory markets have emerged as a new growth driver: Chery Group has entered markets across 18 European countries. Today, 1 in every 5 Chinese cars going global is from Chery Group; and 1 in every 5 new energy vehicles Chery delivers overseas is bound for Europe.

At the upcoming Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY will unveil two all-new models tailored for the international market. This is far more than just a product update; it is also a key window for CHERY to showcase its new energy technological strength and global strategic layout. Running from April 22 to 28, this grand event will center on four core keywords: Strength, Vision, Warmth, and Technology. It will deliver CHERY’s long-term commitment to global users: we will not only provide high-quality products, but also strive to become a trusted global mobility partner, further elevating the competitiveness and influence of Chinese brands in the global new energy track.

Beyond that, CHERY has always practiced our global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere” to drive sustainable development. On March 28, the Earth Hour public welfare action day, Chery bases, 4S stores, and user families across 7 countries and different time zones took part in a cross-timezone global relay, turning off non-essential power to ease the burden on our planet and contribute to a greener future. Beyond actively advocating for and participating in public welfare causes, CHERY is also guided by ESG principles, accelerating the full-chain low-carbon transition across technology, supply, and manufacturing ends.

Full-Chain Implementation of Robust Core Technology: From “Addressing User Anxiety” to “Defining the Future”

Chery Group has continued to ramp up investment in technological R&D, directly targeting user pain points and rolling out solutions across its product line, to redefine a new green, safe, and intelligent mobility experience. For solid-state battery R&D, Chery has placed no upper limit on investment: we have earmarked a special R&D fund of 10 billion yuan, with plans to expand our dedicated team to 1,200 people within two years. At the Chery Battery Night event held in March, the newly launched Rhinoceros Battery directly targets common EV user anxieties: slow charging, inaccurate range displays, and fire risks. It delivers 500km of range after just 8 minutes of charging – enough to get back on the road after a single cup of coffee. It also boasts a maximum cycle life of 5,000 times, meaning the battery can last the entire lifecycle of the vehicle. With over 40 corporate standards far exceeding national requirements, it delivers 360° safety protection.

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Beyond battery power, CHERY is building a complete green energy ecosystem, focusing on 8 core technologies: wind, solar, hydrogen, ammonia, energy storage, charging, battery swapping, and V2L (vehicle-to-load), dedicated to making the entire new energy automotive industry greener and lower-carbon. Even more forward-looking, CHERY has made strategic inroads into the field of controlled nuclear fusion, targeting the “artificial sun” clean energy source to lay out in advance for future energy demand.

For CHERY, March’s all-dimensional breakthrough is not just a new high in sales volume; it is also a concentrated reflection of the coordinated momentum of new energy transition, global layout, and core technological capabilities. Moving beyond product export to technology and system export, CHERY is accelerating its advancement into a global high-tech automotive company. It is continuously strengthening its competitive edge in the new round of automotive industry transformation, driving Chinese automotive brands toward a new stage of higher-quality development.