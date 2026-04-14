Dual Drive of Technology and Warmth: CHERY’s Global Market Continues to Advance in March

As the first quarter of 2026 wraps up, CHERY’s global market maintains a strong growth momentum. To date, Chery Group achieved a monthly sales volume of 240,678 units, up 12.1% year-on-year. The cumulative sales in the first quarter reached 601,712 units, with the global cumulative user base hitting 19.12 million, among which overseas users exceed 6.23 million. Behind these outstanding results are the achievements of CHERY’s adherence to globalization strategy and deepening local operations, which also lay a solid foundation for the Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit in April.

In 2026, CHERY’s globalization is shifting from “scale expansion” to “quality deep cultivation”. In March, the brand successfully entered Nordic markets including Sweden, improved its channel and service system in key Middle Eastern countries, and enhanced its competitiveness in the high-end market. It also won the title of “Best Chinese Automotive Brand” at Peru’s 2025 Best Car of the Year Awards, demonstrating the brand’s strength. Meanwhile, mainstream media from Romania visited China, deepening cross-cultural communication, and driving CHERY’s transition from “product export” to “brand integration”. In terms of channel layout, the brand adheres to the concept of global collaborative deep cultivation. Initiatives including the European Dealer Annual Conference and the localization of CSH technology in Australia, continuously bring us closer to local users.

Best Car of the Year Peru

CHERY has always adhered to the philosophy of building the enterprise through technology. Over 23 years of deep cultivation in the global market, our products have been verified in multiple scenarios and won wide recognition. Currently, Chery Group has more than 30,000 global R&D talents, including over 10,000 core R&D talents, and has built a complete forward R&D system. Its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) system has delivered outstanding performance: the engine achieves a thermal efficiency of 44.5%, and the fuel consumption on a depleted battery is lower than 4.2L per 100km, strengthening the core competitiveness in the new energy sector.

In terms of sustainable development, CHERY is actively practicing its low-carbon mission. In March, the “Battery Night” event showcased forward-looking layouts including power batteries and energy management, with a plan to deploy 25 zero-carbon factories worldwide by 2030. During the Earth Hour event, Chery bases and 4S stores around the world held a lights-out relay, conveying the environmental protection concept. At the end of April, we will also release an ESG report to disclose more low-carbon achievements.

2026 Chery Automotive Battery Night, March 18

The upcoming Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit will be held as scheduled from April 22 to 28. Centering on the core of “Strength, Vision, Warmth and Technology”, this grand event will deliver the brand’s commitment to the world, and strive to become a mobility partner trusted by global users.