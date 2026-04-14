2026 Auto China | CHERY Partners with AiMOGA Robotics to Expand Intelligent Ecosystem

Currently, embodied intelligence has become a global tech focus, and the robotics industry is accelerating towards scenario-based and large-scale application. CHERY is keeping pace with the trend of technological change, deepening its intelligent strategy, and has listed the robotics industry as the Group’s third growth curve. Partnering with AiMOGA Robotics, we are advancing R&D and global implementation under the philosophy of “Scenario-driven, Collaborative Prosperity”.

In April 2026, AiMOGA’s humanoid robot Mornine interacted with guests at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

Relying on its mature manufacturing system, sound supply chain and global layout, CHERY has laid a solid foundation for AiMOGA Robotics. In April 2025, AiMOGA completed the batch delivery of the world’s first 220 humanoid robots. To date, its products have entered more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, with over 100 deployed scenarios. It has achieved remarkable results in public service fields including traffic police duty, government services, and school safety patrol. Its products and technologies are continuously iterating and upgrading.

As an important extension of CHERY’s intelligent automotive ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics is deeply integrated with the automotive intelligent system, breaking through the barriers of in-vehicle systems, and building an integrated intelligent experience of “Automobile + Robot”. During the 2026 Auto China, CHERY and AiMOGA will debut together, focusing on showcasing the innovative achievements of Car–Robot Synergy. We will expand diverse scenarios including automotive showrooms and public reception, creating new industrial value. In addition, the AiMOGA Global Unveiling will launch new robots and a brand-new product matrix, while the CHERY International Business Summit will clarify the direction of AiMOGA’s global cooperation and ecosystem openness.

CHERY drives industrial upgrading through technological innovation, and relies on AiMOGA to advance technological breakthroughs and scenario deployment in embodied intelligence. In April 2026, CHERY sincerely invites global partners to join us at Auto China and the series of grand events, to jointly explore new possibilities of the intelligent ecosystem, and open a new era of intelligent mobility and services.