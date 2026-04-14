Centenary Juventus Opens 2026 Juventus Park in Chengdu: Claudio Marchisio Leads Football Culture Celebration

Following the successful event of the Youth Carnival in Shanghai, Juventus Football Club returns with its annual football and entertainment showcase. This edition takes place in Chengdu, a city where rich history meets a thriving modern sports culture. The city’s ethos of composure and resilience resonates deeply with Juventus’ competitive philosophy of pursuing excellence and never giving up. The Bianconeri and the City of Hibiscus found an instant connection, hosting a three-day series of events from April 10–12, 2026, centered around sports, culture and brand engagement. Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio brought his presence to Chengdu, creating an immersive experience that balances global vision with local resonance, allowing the centenary club’s black-and-white spirit to shine in harmony with the city’s dynamic energy.

Event Series I: 2026 Juventus Park

The main venue for 2026 Juventus Park is located in the Chengdu IFS, a landmark destination in Chengdu’s Chunxi Road commercial district. Juventus collaborated with club partners, such asadidas, Jeep, Ganten, EA Sports and Daka,to create an immersive pop-up space, delivering brand aesthetic with local characteristics to the participants. Through a unique angle, this event underscores Juventus’ spirit in football and lifestyle; seamlessly integrating sport, lifestyle and culture into compelling engaging touchpoints.

Highlight: Juventus iconic symbol debuts in Asia, centenary spirit finds local resonance

The Juventus Bench,a classic symbol reflecting the Cclub’s century of glory and competitive spirit,made its first appearance at an Asian brand engagement, becoming a key narrative of this event. Through this installation art piece and the overall spatial design, Juventus offered visitors an immersive experience to deeply understand the Club’s century-long heritage, core values and brand philosophy, feeling the legendary allure of pursuing victory, courage and innovation with youthful spirit.

Highlight: Five partners create signature experience zones

Each partner brought their own interpretation to their connection with Juventus. Through a creative blend of Juventus values and Chengdu’s local character, they built interactive zones with their own distinctive highlights: adidas launched limited-edition jersey sleeve badges with a Chengdu twist; Jeep put Juventus-themed livery vehicles on display; Ganten set up a locker room-style photo wall and a themed photo booth; EA Sports hosted a Juventus-themed gaming zone; and Daka introduced a customized player card tabletop football game. By completing missions, participants could collect stamps on an Interactive Stamp Card to unlock exclusive experiences and limited-edition gifts. Each zone reflected a spirit of innovation while channeling the same sense of youthful energy at the heart of the Juventus brand.

The 2026 Juventus Park is more than a pop-up activation, it’s a genuine expression of where Juventus stands today: rooted in history, constantly evolving, welcoming new generations and blurring the lines between football, culture and fashion. In Chengdu, the Club’s youthful spirit gets room to grow.

Event Series II: 2025/26 Ganten China Bianconeri Fan Cup kicks off

From April 11–12, Chengdu also played host to Juventus’ national fan gathering. Over ten representative teams from Juventus Official Fan Clubs across China came together to compete, united by the spirit of the Zebras and a shared love of the game, connecting, competing and feeding off each other’s energy on the pitch. Chinese youth platform Bilibili also got involved, with popular content creators forming an “UP Creator Football Team” to join in the fun and build excitement ahead of the final. Fans, the Juventus Legend Claudio Marchisio and creators all came together for a friendship match to celebrate the occasion.

Highlight: Ganten Youth Dream Program sets sail again

As title sponsor of the China Fan Cup for three consecutive years, Ganten has built a genuine presence within the Juventus fan community. A flagship project within the Juventus partner ecosystem, the Ganten Youth Dream Program returns for its second season with fresh formats and upgraded experiences, bringing fans closer to football and Italian culture in new ways. Together, Ganten and Juventus continue to push their brand activations forward, finding new ways to connect with audiences and fuel their passion for the game.

This Chengdu series of events underscores Juventus’ unwavering commitment to the Chinese market, using sport as a bond and culture as a bridge to continuously grow their brand presence and deepen connections with China’s football community. Moving forward, Juventus will continue to build and activate China’s football community, creating unforgettable football experiences that carry the century-old black-and-white legend forward in China, while writing brilliant new chapters centered on passion, heritage and innovation.

About Juventus

Founded in 1897, Juventus is the most followed Club in Italy and one of the most popular decorated football clubs in the world. All Juventus’ records and successes have been achieved under the stewardship of the Agnelli family who have owned the club for over 100 years. Juventus’ success and prominence have allowed it to amass an exceptional global reach of over 561 million fans. Juventus’ exceptional digital ecosystem has over 190 million followers worldwide stand out as first and largest Italian brand on social media.

Among the players that wore or that are currently wearing the iconic black and white striped jersey there are some of the greatest players of football history like the Italians Boniperti, Del Piero, Pirlo, Buffon, Marchisio, Chiellini and Locatelli and the international stars like Platini, Baggio, Zidane, Nedved, Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vlahovic and Yildiz.

The Club’s mission is to be a sport entertainment company committed to achieving success on the pitch and to provide people’s life community, connection and emotional experiences. Starting from its core business, Juventus wants to continue to remain a pioneer in the sports industry through innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability, reaching broader audiences and expanding into cultural and lifestyle spheres through innovative collaborations with leading brands.