Claude Gains Traction Among Developers As OpenAI Faces Growing Competition

At the HumanX AI conference in San Francisco, discussions among developers and vendors highlighted a shift in chatbot preference, with Claude emerging as a frequently cited tool for enterprise and coding tasks. The trend reflects broader changes in how agent-based AI systems are being adopted across industries, particularly for automating workflows.

Rising Focus On Agentic AI

Conversations at the conference centered on agentic AI systems, which automate multi-step business and coding tasks. These systems are increasingly deployed through enterprise tools and consumer-facing chatbots, with companies integrating them into daily operations.

Within this context, attendees and vendors repeatedly referenced Claude as a preferred option. By contrast, ChatGPT was mentioned less frequently in discussions on the convention floor, with some participants describing a perceived decline in its relative position.

Perception Challenges For OpenAI

OpenAI continues to operate at significant scale, supported by a reported $122 billion funding round and plans for an initial public offering. However, perceptions among some developers suggest uncertainty around the company’s direction.

Recent decisions have contributed to that view. OpenAI has scaled back certain initiatives, including its AI video tool Sora and other experimental projects, while shifting focus toward business and coding applications. External factors have also shaped sentiment, including a profile in The New Yorker that questioned leadership, as well as reactions to its policy decisions and product changes.

Leadership Defense And Industry Response

During a conference discussion, Bret Taylor, who also serves as chairman of OpenAI’s board, defended CEO Sam Altman. Speaking with Alex Heath, Taylor said criticism is expected for high-profile leaders and expressed confidence in Altman’s leadership and character.

Competitive Landscape And Growth

Despite shifting perceptions, OpenAI and Anthropic remain closely matched in growth and market presence. Analysis from The Wall Street Journal described both companies as among the fastest-growing businesses in the technology sector, with data indicating Anthropic is gaining traction among enterprise users.

Product Moves And Pricing Strategy

OpenAI continues to adjust its product strategy. The company recently introduced a $100 subscription tier for ChatGPT, offering expanded access to its coding tool Codex. The pricing tier appears aimed at increasing adoption of developer-focused features and competing more directly with tools such as Claude Code.

Rapid Changes In AI Development

During a session with Bloomberg reporter Rachel Metz, OpenAI executive Srinivas Narayanan highlighted the pace of change in AI development. He noted that advances in areas such as agentic coding have accelerated in recent months, altering how software engineering tasks are performed.

The rapid adoption of AI agents for operational and technical workflows reflects a broader shift, as companies increasingly rely on automated systems to handle tasks that were previously manual.

Featured image credits: Syllaby.io

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