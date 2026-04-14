Slate Auto Emerges With Low-Cost Electric Truck And Rapid Growth Since Stealth Launch

Slate Auto entered the U.S. electric vehicle market in April 2025 with a focus on producing a low-cost, highly customizable pickup truck, backed by investors including Jeff Bezos. The company had operated in secrecy for three years in Troy before its public reveal, positioning itself differently in a sector marked by recent instability.

Early Discovery And Prototype Sightings

On April 8, TechCrunch reported the existence of Slate Auto following a year-long investigation, detailing its funding and its plan to build a pickup truck priced around $25,000. The company’s approach emphasized customization, drawing on expertise from former employees of Harley-Davidson and Chrysler.

A day later, images of a prototype vehicle circulated online, with TechCrunch confirming the truck had been spotted outside Slate’s design center in Long Beach.

Pre-Launch Marketing And Modular Design

By April 21, Slate began displaying concept vehicles on public roads ahead of its launch event. Some versions appeared styled as SUVs or hatchbacks rather than traditional pickup trucks. The company had developed a modular platform with “Transformer-like” capabilities, allowing the vehicle’s shape and configuration to be altered.

Official Launch And Product Details

On April 24, Slate formally unveiled its electric pickup truck at an event in Long Beach. The company said the vehicle could be priced below $20,000 when factoring in the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. The base model includes a 150-mile range and omits features such as power windows, a central infotainment screen, and paint, with customization options offered as add-ons, including seating configurations and body style.

Manufacturing Plans And Early Demand

The following day, TechCrunch reported that Slate selected a 1.4 million-square-foot former printing facility in Warsaw as its production site. Built in 1958, the plant had been inactive for approximately two years.

By May 12, the company confirmed it had surpassed 100,000 refundable reservations, each requiring a $50 deposit, indicating strong early interest.

Policy Changes And Pricing Adjustments

On July 3, legislation introduced by the Trump administration set a September deadline for the federal EV tax credit, affecting Slate’s pricing strategy. The company removed references to sub-$20,000 pricing from its website before the bill was finalized, reflecting the anticipated loss of the incentive.

Funding And Investor Activity

Slate’s 2023 funding round included at least 16 investors, among them Bezos. Los Angeles-based Slauson & Co. later confirmed its participation and involvement in subsequent funding rounds, including a Series B.

Leadership And Strategic Direction

On October 30, CEO Chris Barman discussed the company’s strategy and Bezos’ involvement during an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. She outlined plans to build a customization marketplace around the vehicle platform.

On March 9, Slate appointed Peter Faricy as CEO, replacing Barman, who transitioned to the role of President of Vehicles. The leadership change is aimed at preparing the company for its commercial launch and converting reservations into confirmed orders.

Continued Reservation Growth And Market Position

By December 16, Slate reported more than 150,000 refundable reservations for its vehicles, including both truck and SUV variants. The figures suggest sustained interest despite broader cooling in U.S. EV demand and the removal of federal incentives. The company continues to target production beginning in late 2026.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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