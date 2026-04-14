Lubit Named Among Top 100 Startups at Paris Blockchain Week 2026

Lubit, the pioneer in energy price prediction markets, has been selected as one of the Top 100 Startups for Paris Blockchain Week 2026, underscoring growing recognition of its novel approach at the intersection of energy markets and blockchain technology.

Interested parties can contact Lubit on telegram via the @lubit_markets handle and by joining the company’s official TG channel https://t.me/lubit_markets_news

The selection highlights Lubit’s emergence as a key innovator addressing one of the energy sector’s most persistent challenges: reliable price discovery in increasingly volatile and data-rich markets.

Kris Ewald, CEO of Lubit, also recently presented at the EcoSummit Berlin 2026, giving a presentation entitled “Energy Price Prediction Market,” which explored a new paradigm for forecasting and trading in global energy markets.

Lubit is gearing up to launch a dedicated marketplace for predictive energy markets, introducing a new paradigm for generating and using forecasts. While traditional prediction markets have largely focused on discrete, one-off events, such as elections or sports outcomes, Lubit applies the model to continuous, repeatable forecasting environments. By doing so, it transforms prediction markets into an always-on mechanism for aggregating insights.

The platform will leverage market dynamics to aggregate the signals from the traders’ models into a single, forward-looking price prediction. This approach enables a more adaptive and responsive form of price discovery, particularly valuable in electricity markets where conditions shift rapidly.

Lubit launches with day-ahead electricity price predictions, creating a competitive environment where participants are rewarded for the accuracy of their forecasts. Traders contribute their predictions to the marketplace, where which settles at fixed intervals e.g. hourly.

By linking incentives to forecasting performance, Lubit aims to have the market generate signals that are more robust than those produced by any individual model or analyst. The result is a system in which market consensus emerges not from opinion but from traders’ measurable predictive success.

At its core, Lubit is designed to democratize participation in energy markets, which have traditionally been restricted to well-capitalized institutions. The very few existing synthetic energy trading instruments often exceed the size of their underlying markets, yet remain inaccessible to most participants due to high collateral requirements, complex contractual frameworks, and clearinghouse constraints.

Lubit removes these barriers by enabling participation based on analytical capability rather than capital intensity. The platform eliminates the need for heavy collateral, bilateral agreements, and specialized certifications, opening the market to a broader range of contributors, including independent analysts, data scientists, and algorithmic traders.

As energy markets become increasingly complex and decentralized technologies continue to mature, Lubit represents a new class of infrastructure designed to bridge the gap between data, incentives, and market outcomes.

“Our recognition at Paris Blockchain Week 2026 reflects a broader shift toward platforms that rethink how markets themselves are structured,” said Kris Ewald, CEO of Lubit and economist. “We look forward to building on this momentum throughout 2026.”

Over time, the platform plans to expand beyond electricity pricing into volume forecasting and additional energy sectors.

The company’s public debut follows a successful global angel investment round and coincides with the announcement of a €5 million pre-seed funding round. Proceeds will support international expansion, with a focus on technology development, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships.

The following video provides an overview of Lubit in action.

About Lubit

Lubit is a Swiss FinTech that licenses its software to independent regional operators, aiming to become the global pioneer in compliant predictive energy-market infrastructure. The company is the first to utilize multi-participant predictions in recurring energy prices (and later volumes) not tied to any energy Options or Commodities trading. Lubit has invested heavily in the state-of-the-art IT architecture – its core asset, and in full compliance, launching in Europe via a licensed MiFID-regulated partnership.

For more information, please visit https://lubit.com

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