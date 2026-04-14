SIRELI Jewellery Announces Founder-Led Bespoke Engagement Rings

A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Precision

SIRELI Jewellery stands as a testament to the art of fine jewellery-making. Founded by Levon Bakalian, a second-generation diamond setter and designer with over 23 years of experience, the brand is rooted in mastery at the bench. Unlike many in the industry, Levon’s journey into jewellery was shaped not by marketing, but by hands-on craftsmanship.

From a young age, he honed his skills in setting diamonds and refining proportions, developing a deep respect for materials that continues to define every SIRELI creation. This unwavering commitment to precision and artistry forms the cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy.

“I didn’t come into jewellery through marketing. I started at the bench. Learning to set diamonds taught me patience, precision, and respect for materials, and that foundation shapes every piece we create today,” says Levon.

SIRELI believes jewellery is more than a product – it is a process. Operating on a consultation-first model, each piece is created in close collaboration with the couple. This ensures every engagement ring, wedding band, or heirloom reflects a deeply personal story.

Made for the Moment: A Consultation First Approach

SIRELI’s bespoke philosophy is encapsulated in its signature ethos, “Made for the Moment.” Rather than simply creating jewellery, the brand captures a couple’s commitment, values, and journey. Every ring begins with a conversation, ensuring it becomes a meaningful symbol to be cherished for generations.

“Every SIRELI piece begins with a story, not a sketch. It’s designed around the couple, their milestones, and the moments that matter most, not trends or convention,” Levon explains.

In an industry often driven by fleeting trends, SIRELI’s designs are grounded in intentionality and emotional depth. The consultation-first model ensures clients feel guided, understood, and confident throughout the process, no matter where they are in the world.

“We don’t sell jewellery; we hold space for the moments that truly matter, and we translate them into pieces that endure,” Levon adds.

Quiet Luxury and Timeless Design

The hallmark of SIRELI Jewellery is its commitment to quiet luxury. With refined forms, balanced profiles, and subtle detailing, each piece is designed to remain relevant for decades. Rather than relying on overt branding or unnecessary embellishments, SIRELI places emphasis on craftsmanship, exceptional stones, and thoughtful design elements that reveal their beauty over time.

Understated yet luxurious, each creation stands as a timeless symbol of commitment and love.

Australian Heritage with International Reach

SIRELI Jewellery is proudly Australian, with its studio and workshop based in Melbourne. While deeply rooted in Australia, the brand’s reach extends globally, serving a growing international clientele.

Whether in Melbourne, Sydney, or abroad, SIRELI offers a refined design experience that prioritises relationships over volume and trust over trends. The brand’s quiet luxury reflects Australia’s understated confidence and authenticity, resonating with clients who value longevity and emotional connection.

The Name Behind SIRELI: Levon Bakalian’s Journey

SIRELI was born from Levon Bakalian’s passion for craftsmanship and his vision to create deeply personal jewellery. The name SIRELI, meaning “beloved” in Armenian, embodies the brand’s commitment to sincerity, intention, and emotional depth.

From a young apprentice to a master craftsman, Levon’s journey has shaped SIRELI into a modern jewellery house defined by meaningful design, precision, and quiet luxury. Today, the brand continues to carve a distinctive niche in the world of fine jewellery, creating timeless pieces that celebrate the stories of couples worldwide.

About SIRELI Jewellery

SIRELI is a modern Australian jewellery house founded by Levon Bakalian, a second-generation diamond setter and designer with over 23 years of experience. Renowned for its bespoke engagement and wedding rings, SIRELI operates through a consultation-first process that prioritises craftsmanship, quiet luxury, and timeless design. Based in its Melbourne studio and serving clients worldwide, SIRELI creates jewellery that reflects each couple’s unique story and endures for generations.

Media Contact

Levon Bakalian

Founder, SIRELI

Email: levon@sireli.com.au

Instagram: @sirelijewellery

Facebook: Sireli Jewellery

Website: www.sireli.com.au