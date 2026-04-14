PurchRock Takes Action to Help Single Mothers Facing Foreclosure Find Real Solutions

As housing pressures and financial hardships continue to impact homeowners across the country, single-parent households remain among the most vulnerable to foreclosure. Through its involvement with SavingHomes.org , PurchRock is contributing to a model designed to provide immediate financial relief while creating long-term stability for families at risk.

SavingHomes.org operates a unique foreclosure prevention system that uses pooled donations to fund 0% interest, no-payment “recoverable grants” that help homeowners catch up on missed mortgage payments and stop foreclosure proceedings. These funds are later repaid when the homeowner refinances or sells, allowing the same dollars to be reused to help future families.

PurchRock’s role extends beyond financial contributions. The company actively helps raise awareness for foreclosure prevention resources, guiding homeowners toward options that may allow them to stay in their homes rather than lose them. In situations where saving the home is not feasible, PurchRock continues to offer direct cash purchase solutions that allow homeowners to exit difficult situations like foreclosure quickly and avoid prolonged financial damage.

“Many of the homeowners we speak with are dealing with circumstances outside of their control, especially single mothers balancing work, childcare, and unexpected financial setbacks,” said Brian, an employee at PurchRock. “Our goal is to make sure they understand all of their options, including resources that could help them keep their home.”

PurchRock specializes in purchasing homes directly for cash , eliminating the need for repairs, showings, or agent commissions. The company can often present a no-obligation offer within 24 hours and close in as little as seven days, providing an alternative path for homeowners facing urgent timelines.

By supporting SavingHomes.org’s mission, PurchRock is helping extend foreclosure prevention efforts that prioritize families with children, particularly those experiencing temporary hardships such as medical issues or sudden income loss. The nonprofit focuses heavily on assisting single parents and ensuring children can remain in stable housing environments.

This combined approach allows PurchRock to serve homeowners at multiple stages of distress. Some families are able to retain their homes through nonprofit assistance, while others benefit from a fast, straightforward sale that prevents foreclosure from progressing further.

“Our involvement is about creating real outcomes,” the employee added. “Whether that means helping someone stay in their home or helping them move on without the burden of foreclosure, we want to be part of a solution that actually works.”

PurchRock continues to operate throughout Connecticut and surrounding markets, working with homeowners dealing with foreclosure, inherited properties, major repairs, and other time-sensitive situations. As a family-owned company, its mission remains focused on providing clear, practical options that help people move forward with confidence.

About PurchRock

PurchRock is a Connecticut-based real estate investment company that buys residential properties directly from homeowners for cash. The company provides a simple, transparent selling process with no repairs, commissions, or hidden fees, allowing sellers to close on their timeline.

About SavingHomes.org

SavingHomes.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing foreclosure and keeping families in their homes. Through a sustainable donation model, the organization provides financial assistance and ongoing support to homeowners facing temporary hardship, with a strong focus on helping single parents and families with children.