DesignGuru Surpasses £2 Million in ARR as Subscription Model Drives Global Expansion

DesignGuru , a London-based design subscription service , has surpassed £2 million in annual recurring revenue as it expands its global team and client base, reflecting growing demand for alternatives to traditional design agencies.

Founded in 2023 by secondary school friends James Alberts and Will Wilkinson, the company was established to address a common challenge among growing businesses: access to consistent design support without the cost of in-house teams or traditional agencies.

The business has grown to a team of 75 members operating across the UK, Europe and further afield, enabling continuous workflow across time zones and supporting clients in multiple international markets.

DesignGuru now serves more than 150 active clients across the UK, United States and Australia, including startups, scale-ups and SMEs requiring ongoing design output. The company said its growth reflects increasing demand for flexible, subscription-based creative services as businesses look to scale without expanding internal teams.

Through its subscription model, clients can submit ongoing design requests and receive completed work within one to two business days. The offering includes branding, digital advertising assets, pitch decks, websites, motion graphics, infographics, illustrations, and marketing materials such as flyers and booklets, among other design services .

To support different business needs, the company offers three subscription tiers: Core, Pro and Ultimate, available on both monthly and quarterly plans. Each package provides varying levels of design capacity and scope.

The model is designed to simplify how businesses access creative services, removing hourly billing, project-based quoting, and long turnaround times typically associated with traditional agencies.

“Good design used to be the thing you got when you could finally afford to hire. We wanted to flip that, make it accessible from day one, for the businesses that need it most,” said James Alberts, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DesignGuru.

The company said it has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing design firms, driven by demand from businesses seeking more predictable and scalable creative support.

“The businesses we work with are moving fast,” said Alberts. “They don’t have time to manage an agency relationship. They just need great work, delivered quickly, by people who understand what they’re building. That’s what Will and I have spent three years getting right.”

DesignGuru is part of Guru Group, which expanded in 2026 with the launch of two additional brands focused on the startup and SME market. The company said further international growth remains a priority as it continues to scale operations.

Industry observers have noted a wider shift towards subscription-based service models, particularly among early-stage companies seeking predictable costs and faster execution across creative functions, as businesses reduce reliance on traditional agency structures.