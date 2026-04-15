Fluidstack Seeks $1 Billion Funding At $18 Billion Valuation Amid AI Data Center Demand

Fluidstack is in discussions to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $18 billion, with Jane Street reportedly in talks to lead the round, according to Bloomberg. The proposed deal would more than double the company’s valuation within months, reflecting rising demand for specialized AI infrastructure.

Previous Funding And Investor Interest

In December, Fluidstack was reported to be raising approximately $700 million at a $7.5 billion valuation, though the round was not formally announced. That effort was said to involve Situational Awareness, founded by Leopold Aschenbrenner, with backing from investors including Patrick Collison, John Collison, Nat Friedman, and Daniel Gross.

Discussions around that round were still ongoing in February, with Google considering a $100 million investment, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Anthropic Partnership And Infrastructure Focus

A major driver of investor interest is Fluidstack’s $50 billion agreement with Anthropic to build custom AI data centers in Texas and New York. The deal positions Fluidstack as a provider of infrastructure designed specifically for AI workloads, rather than general-purpose cloud services offered by companies like Amazon Web Services.

Anthropic continues to rely on multiple providers, including AWS and Google Cloud, as well as a partnership with Microsoft. However, the agreement with Fluidstack gives the company additional control over its computing capacity as demand for its Claude AI system grows.

Strategic Shift And Expansion

The scale of the Anthropic deal has influenced Fluidstack’s strategic direction. Originally founded in Oxford and active within Europe’s AI ecosystem, the company has relocated its headquarters from the United Kingdom to New York to focus on U.S. operations.

It also withdrew from a €10 billion AI project in France to prioritize opportunities tied to its U.S. expansion, according to Bloomberg.

Customer Base And Market Position

In addition to Anthropic, Fluidstack’s customers include Meta, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs. The company previously gained recognition for providing infrastructure to Mistral.

The ongoing funding discussions reflect broader demand for AI-focused data center capacity as companies scale models and services that require increasing levels of compute.

Featured image credits: Hanwha Data Centre

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