Waymo Begins Autonomous Vehicle Testing In London Ahead Of Planned Robotaxi Launch

Waymo has started testing its self-driving vehicles on public roads in London as it prepares for a potential commercial robotaxi launch in 2026, pending regulatory approval. The move marks a key step in expanding the company’s operations beyond the United States.

Testing Scope And Deployment Details

Waymo is currently operating a fleet of around 100 all-electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles equipped with its autonomous driving system. The company is testing across a 100-square-mile area of London, with human safety operators behind the wheel during this phase.

The company previously began mapping the city using manually driven vehicles before transitioning to autonomous testing. According to co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov, the system is adapting to local driving conditions while engineers validate performance on U.K. roads.

Regulatory Requirements And Timeline

Full deployment of driverless robotaxis depends on the U.K. government finalizing its regulatory framework for autonomous vehicle trials. Waymo said it is working with regulators to ensure compliance and expand access once approval is granted.

If the company follows its standard rollout process, it will proceed from supervised testing to fully driverless trials, initially limited to employees before opening the service to the public.

Local Investment And Partnerships

Waymo said it is investing in local operations by hiring staff in the U.K. and establishing multiple service centers across London. The company is also working with emergency services as part of its preparation for commercial deployment.

Waymo has maintained a presence in the U.K. since acquiring Latent Logic in 2019, a company spun out of University of Oxford that focuses on simulation techniques for autonomous driving. The acquisition led to the creation of an engineering hub in Oxford.

Global Fleet And Expansion Plans

Waymo operates more than 3,000 robotaxis globally, according to company disclosures, with commercial services running in 11 cities including San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin, and Atlanta.

London could become Waymo’s first international commercial market, alongside ongoing testing in Tokyo.

Competitive Landscape

Waymo is expected to face competition in London from Wayve and Uber, which are also planning driverless services. In Tokyo, Wayve, Uber, and Nissan have announced plans to launch a pilot program by late 2026.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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