YouTube Adjusts Livestream Ads To Prioritize Chat Engagement And Viewer Support

YouTube is introducing changes to how ads appear during livestreams, pausing ad delivery when chat activity peaks and rewarding viewer interactions with temporary ad-free viewing. The update reflects a shift in balancing monetization with real-time engagement on the platform.

Ad Pauses During High Engagement Moments

YouTube said its system will automatically hold back ads when livestream chats show high levels of activity. The company stated that the goal is to avoid interrupting moments of strong audience interaction, allowing creators to maintain momentum during broadcasts.

Previously, viewers could only avoid ads by subscribing to YouTube Premium. Under the new system, ad interruptions may be reduced dynamically based on engagement levels.

Ad-Free Windows For Paid Interactions

Viewers who support creators through paid features such as Super Chat, Super Stickers, or gifts will receive a temporary ad-free viewing window immediately after their purchase. Super Chat allows users to highlight messages by paying, while Super Stickers provide visual elements that make messages stand out in chat.

The feature is designed to link monetization directly to user experience during live events.

Expanded Creator Tools And Features

YouTube also announced several updates for livestream creators. Gift features are now available in additional markets, including Canada, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand, expanding monetization opportunities globally.

The platform now allows viewers to send GIFs in horizontal livestreams from mobile devices, extending functionality that was previously limited to vertical streams.

Creators can also broadcast simultaneously in vertical and horizontal formats, with all viewers participating in a shared chat. This change aligns with shifting viewing habits across devices.

Connected TV Growth And Viewing Trends

YouTube said more than 30% of livestream watch time in the United States in 2025 came from connected TVs. The company is adapting its features to support a wider range of screen formats as TV-based viewing increases.

Subscription Price Changes

The updates follow a recent price increase for YouTube Premium in the United States. The individual plan has risen from $13.99 to $15.99 per month, while the family plan has increased from $22.99 to $26.99 per month.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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