Anthropic Briefed U.S. Government On Mythos Model Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute

Anthropic has confirmed it shared details of its new Mythos AI model with the U.S. government, even as it continues a legal dispute with the Department of Defense. The disclosure highlights the company’s approach to balancing national security engagement with concerns over how its technology is used.

Government Briefing And Model Restrictions

Jack Clark said the company informed officials about the capabilities of the Mythos during remarks at the Semafor World Economy Summit. The model, announced last week, has not been released publicly due to concerns about its ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Clark said the company intends to continue briefing government agencies on future models, citing the need for coordination as AI systems increasingly intersect with national security considerations.

Legal Dispute With The Pentagon

Anthropic filed a lawsuit in March against the Department of Defense after it labeled the company a supply-chain risk. The dispute followed disagreements over potential uses of Anthropic’s AI systems, including applications related to surveillance and autonomous weapons.

Clark described the designation as part of a “narrow contracting dispute” and said it should not affect broader cooperation with the government. OpenAI ultimately secured the related defense contract.

Banking Sector Testing And Wider Interest

The briefing follows reports that U.S. officials encouraged major banks to evaluate Mythos. Institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley are reportedly testing the model’s capabilities.

Views On AI And Employment Impact

Clark also addressed the potential economic effects of AI. While Dario Amodei has warned that AI could drive unemployment to levels comparable to the Great Depression, Clark said current data shows only limited signs of impact, including some weakness in early graduate employment in certain sectors.

He noted that Anthropic is monitoring labor trends and preparing for possible changes, but said large-scale disruption has not yet materialized.

Education And Skills Perspective

On education, Clark suggested that students focus on fields that emphasize analytical thinking and the ability to synthesize information across disciplines. He said AI systems can provide access to expertise across domains, making it increasingly important for individuals to frame questions and interpret combined insights effectively.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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